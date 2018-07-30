Grand Theft Auto V resident DJ Solomun shot entire music video within the game

type Video Games Current Status In Season

Meet the newest addition to the Grand Theft Auto universe: Solomun.

The Hamburg, Germany-born Mladen Solomun, known by the stage name Solomun, is a three-time DJ Awards winner. He’s also a massive Grand Theft Auto V fan. So much so that he partnered with Rockstar Games to shoot the entire music video for new track “Customer Is King” inside the game itself.

Rockstar used custom motion-capture and animation technology to turn Solomun into a character set within the GTA world. He even got his own story that plays out in the music video: Solomun attempts to make deliveries in the fictional Los Santos as he meets characters and witnesses events that occur in Grand Theft Auto V. There’s also a batch of Easter eggs for any laser-focused gamers.

Solomun had actually joined the game through Grand Theft Auto Online: After Hours. The Grand Theft Auto Online expansion allowed players to set up and run their own in-game nightclubs that featured performances from “resident” DJs like Tale of Us, Dixon, and The Black Madonna.

Rockstar Games

“Rockstar Games have a long history with dance music and we were really excited to collaborate with them on the GTA Online: After Hours update,” Solomun told EW in a statement. “We always had a very special video idea for the 100th release of Diynamic which reflects the odd title: ‘Customer Is King.’ And so it all came together that we could share this music video idea with the most amazing partner you can imagine: Rockstar Games. It’s surreal to not just be a DJ in that world, but to be a character with my own story.”

“Customer Is King” is the title track on the Customer Is King EP and the first full EP from Solomun as a producer in three years. The video was shot and directed in conjunction with Solomun’s imprint Diynamic Music

Watch it above.