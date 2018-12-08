2018's top 10 Nintendo Switch ports to play during Smash Bros. breaks

There’s only so much Smash Bros. a body can take. In 2017, Nintendo dominated game-of-the-year conversations with its first-party powerhouses The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and Super Mario Odyssey. This year, aside from December’s Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, the company didn’t release a lot of tentpole hits. Luckily, even in a calmer 2018, the Switch was still a port machine, with developers lining up to bring excellent titles to the system. Here, in no specific order, are a few of the golden oldies (games released in 2017 or earlier on other systems) we were excited to see make it to the portable platform this year.