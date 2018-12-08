2018's top 10 Nintendo Switch ports to play during Smash Bros. breaks

Mario is missing (and so is Link), but it's okay
Dark Souls (first released in 2011)
Bandai Namco
Dead Cells (first released in 2017)
Motion Twin
Diablo III (first released in 2012)
Activision Blizzard
Fortnite (first released in 2017)
Epic Games
The Banner Saga trilogy (first released 2014-2018)
Stoic Studio/Versus Evil
Hyper Light Drifter (first released in 2016)
Heart Machine
Transistor and Bastion (first released in 2014 and 2011)
Supergiant Games
Gone Home (first released in 2013)
Annapurna Interactive
TowerFall (first released 2013)
Matt Makes Games
Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus (first released in 2017)
Bethesda
Darkest Dungeon (first released in 2016)
Red Hook Studios
