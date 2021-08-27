Gaming

Most Recent

Amazon is basically giving you free money in its Oculus Black Friday deal
Buy the Oculus Quest 2 headset, and get a free $50 Amazon gift card.
The 24 best Xbox Black Friday deals to shop now, from Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy to controllers
Let the (shopping) games begin — discounts are up to 67 percent off.
The best Black Friday Nintendo Switch gaming deals, from Mario Golf to Pokémon
See our guide to the 29 top deals this year.
PlayStation deals are live for Black Friday — here are the 24 best deals
Like 'Marvel's Avengers,' 'Far Cry 6,' 'Star Wars Jedi,' and 'FIFA 22' for up to 76 percent off.
Nintendo Switch's Black Friday bundle is here, plus where to get PS5 and Xbox Series X restocks
Read on for all you need to know about early Black Friday gaming deals.
Resident Evil director kicks off a new age of horror for franchise: 'Let's make a scary movie again'
Johannes Roberts talks his more faithful video game adaptation and the future of the franchise.
More Gaming

Save big before Black Friday with these early PC gaming deals — up to 42 percent off
Including gaming headsets, chairs, monitors, and more.
This Pac-Man Jr. arcade is a standout gift for any kiddo in your life
And you can preorder it at Walmart for $280.
Awkwafina opens up about her favorite Nintendo Switch games and the 'therapeutic' nature of Animal Crossing
Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg embark on rip-roaring treasure hunt in first Uncharted trailer
Nintendo launches the new OLED Switch today — here's how to get yours
All the major game references in the Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City trailer

Get a first look at the Donkey Kong roller coaster barreling to Universal Studios Japan

See artwork for the world's first Donkey Kong roller coaster coming to Super Nintendo World at Universal Studios Japan, which will be partially created by Shigeru Miyamoto.

All Gaming

Game of Thrones fans will instantly recognize George R.R. Martin's magic touch on new Elden Ring video game
Gaming // August 27, 2021
You can buy full-sized, retro arcade game machines from Walmart — including Pac-Man and Frogger
Gaming // August 16, 2021
There's now an official Witcher school in Poland to transform you into a monster hunter
TV // August 11, 2021
How King Shark went from DC's aquatic demigod to The Suicide Squad's goodest boy
Books // August 05, 2021
The Sega Genesis Mini is a highly-rated retro gaming system — and it's totally worth the hype
Gaming // August 04, 2021
Walmart has incredible deals on laptops and tablets perfect for both work and play
Gaming // July 28, 2021
After Mindhunter, Anna Torv joins HBO's The Last of Us in significant role
TV // July 22, 2021
Why Netflix is leveling up on a push into gaming
Gaming // July 21, 2021
New Harry Potter virtual reality adventures take you straight to Hogwarts
Gaming // July 20, 2021
HBO's The Last of Us casting hints at how the show might be changing things from the games
TV // July 15, 2021
God of War star Christopher Judge to voice Black Panther in Marvel's Avengers Wakanda expansion
Gaming // July 15, 2021
Dungeons & Dragons fans will love these handmade gifts — and they're all available on Amazon
Gaming // July 12, 2021
Here's your guide to the best gaming deals across the web right now — up to 70 percent off
Gaming // July 08, 2021
HBO's The Last of Us star shares behind-the-scenes photo hinting at pivotal scene from the game
TV // July 02, 2021
This gaming chair has comfort that rivals pricier models — and it's just $145 on Amazon
Gaming // June 29, 2021
PlayStation Now and Plus subscriptions are on sale in this $35 Prime Day bundle deal that expires tonight
Gaming // June 22, 2021
If you're a PC gamer, you need to shop these Razer deals before Amazon Prime Day ends tonight
Gaming // June 22, 2021
Walmart Deals for Days is bringing you incredible savings on all things gaming and tech
Gaming // June 21, 2021
Killing Eve's Jodie Comer makes the 'intimidating' leap into movies with Free Guy
Movies // June 21, 2021
Resident Evil Village and more Prime Day Xbox deals you can score for up to 90 percent off
Gaming // June 21, 2021
Best-selling Nintendo Switch games are up to 70 percent off for Amazon Prime Day 2021
Gaming // June 21, 2021
Amazon still has huge PlayStation deals live for Prime Day — up to 67 percent off games
Gaming // June 21, 2021
The 'hybridization' of games and film take the spotlight at Tribeca Festival
Gaming // June 18, 2021
99 Ways to Spend 99 Days: Your guide to soaking up summer's best movies, TV, and more
Movies // June 18, 2021
Director Jordan Vogt-Roberts goes deep on his Metal Gear Solid movie and Netflix's live-action Gundam
Movies // June 14, 2021
