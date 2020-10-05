Game of Thrones

Most Recent

Game of Thrones actor Joseph Gatt charged with sexually explicit communication with a minor 
Maisie Williams 'resented' her Game of Thrones character when she started 'becoming a woman'
The actress opened up about how her role as Arya Stark affected her relationship with her body.
House of the Dragon gets an August premiere — see new photos of clan Targaryen
HBO is King's Landing on a date for its highly anticipated 'Game of Thrones' prequel.
Game of Thrones co-creator doesn't anticipate a return for the spin-offs: 'It was time to move on'
D.B. Weiss says he and David Benioff are ready to build "lots of something elses."
George R.R. Martin says House of the Dragon has finished filming and he's 'loving' the rough cuts
But the author of 'A Song of Ice & Fire' still doesn't know when the show will premiere this year.
Nathalie Emmanuel has mini Game of Thrones reunion with Isaac Hempstead Wright and Kristian Nairn
Missandei, Bran Stark, and Hodor reunited for the grand opening of the new GoT Studio Tour in Northern Ireland.
More Game of Thrones

House of the Dragon heats up with first teaser trailer for Game of Thrones prequel
See the first footage of the Game of Thrones prequel series, set 200 years before the events of the Emmy-winning drama.
Hannah Waddingham and Lena Headey look back on their traumatic Game of Thrones 'wineboarding' scene
The actresses, who played Cersei Lannister and 'Shame Nun' Septa Unella on 'Game of Thrones,' discuss growing close after sharing 'traumatic' scenes together.
Funko Pops are up to 68 percent off for Amazon Prime Day, but not for long
EW's guide to the best Funko Pops to buy right now, from The Falcon and the Winter Soldier to The Office
House of the Dragon unleashes first look at cast for Game of Thrones prequel
Game of Thrones is getting the Cursed Child treatment with new George R.R. Martin stage play
Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon casts four more actors in major roles

HBO's Game of Thrones prequel just added more actors into key roles from George R.R. Martin's fantasy universe.

All Game of Thrones

Game of Thrones producers reveal prank played on Sophie Turner, Maisie Williams
TV // October 05, 2020
Emilia Clarke discusses filming Game of Thrones scenes after brain surgery
TV // October 01, 2020
Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon begins casting
TV // July 20, 2020
Game of Thrones stars will reunite to play Dungeons & Dragons
TV // June 12, 2020
Why Game of Thrones fans should binge HBO's Rome
TV // March 30, 2020
Game of Thrones direwolf dog dies of cancer
TV // March 27, 2020
Sophie Turner takes on Evangeline Lilly's coronavirus stance: 'F— your freedom'
TV // March 22, 2020
