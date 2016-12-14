Hitting the Hamptons with Younger: A finale preview

Despite a rocky launch, Kelsey and Liza's book imprint, Millennial, now has two best-sellers to its name, and the Hamptons Book Fair presents a real opportunity to promote their brand. But what happens to their imprint — and the show, for that matter — if and when everyone finds out Liza's real age? Foster, for one, is confident that Younger has legs beyond its original conceit. "I feel like that was a great launching pad," says Foster. "But what the writers have been able to do is establish these fantastic characters that you care about and you're wanting and willing to follow. I could see a world where everyone knows, and then the show evolves into something else."