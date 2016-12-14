Hitting the Hamptons with Younger: A finale preview
The TV Land series concludes its third season with a two-part finale airing Dec. 14 at 10 p.m.
Shifting Sands
The episode's original story line had Liza (Sutton Foster) and Kelsey (Hilary Duff) off to a much more far-flung locale. "It was going to be a writers' and artists' conference in Cuba that involved looking for a lost Hemingway manuscript," explains creator Darren Star. "We were going to go to Cuba, and Zika happened. Then we thought we'd go to Miami for a book fair...and Zika followed us." Production moved to Montauk using what is essentially the Miami plotline. "It's a chance for all of us to be at the beach, which is fun," says Star. "I hope people appreciate watching this in December."
Selfie Awareness
"It's like going on a field trip," enthuses Miriam Shor, who plays prickly publishing exec Diana, of the four-day shoot. The excursion finds Diana separated from her love interest—and trying to keep the spark alive with some spicy snaps. "She tries to figure out how to take a selfie," explains Shor. "It's another jab at the generational rift. Anyone in their 20s is like, 'I got this.' People in their 40s are like, 'Why do I want to take a picture of myself? And how do I do this?'"
Cheers and Jeers
Liza and Kelsey toast their recent successes — including the anonymously authored hit feminist manifesto Me, Myself, and O (actually written by Empirical's George R.R. Martin-esque fantasy author Edward L.L. Moore) — at a lavish cocktail party overlooking the Atlantic. (Those glasses of "champagne"? Actually flat ginger ale!) But the good vibes won't last for long. Teases Foster about a subsequent scene: "Liza does the most despicable thing that she probably does. Pretty rough."
My Fair Ladies
Despite a rocky launch, Kelsey and Liza's book imprint, Millennial, now has two best-sellers to its name, and the Hamptons Book Fair presents a real opportunity to promote their brand. But what happens to their imprint — and the show, for that matter — if and when everyone finds out Liza's real age? Foster, for one, is confident that Younger has legs beyond its original conceit. "I feel like that was a great launching pad," says Foster. "But what the writers have been able to do is establish these fantastic characters that you care about and you're wanting and willing to follow. I could see a world where everyone knows, and then the show evolves into something else."
Man in the Mirror
Liza's younger boyfriend, Josh (Nico Tortorella), has proved himself a worthy match for Liza this season, continuing to be there for her by coming out to Montauk. "We've been shooting the show for close to three years now and I think that I'm growing up and I think we're also seeing it happen in Josh," explains Tortorella. "Josh is becoming a man; he's stepping up to the plate. And I think his beard is even a little bit thicker than it has been in the past couple of seasons."
Talk of the Town
Yes, cutie New Yorker writer and aspiring novelist Colin (Jay Wilkison) is still romancing Kelsey, but expect some... complications. "He is doing very well because of Kelsey, and she's not getting any of the credit for it," says Duff. "So obviously she's getting a bit worked up about that and figuring out where the relationship is between the professional and the personal."
Office Romance
Despite choosing Josh over Charles (Peter Hermann) at the beginning of the season, Liza has continued to share sexual tension with her boss—which will only be heightened in the Hamptons. Surprisingly, though, Hermann had no idea he'd be playing a romantic interest when he was first cast. "I think that Sutton made it all work so well, so I, in large part, have her to thank for playing so magically," says Hermann, who promises more heat in this episode. "It's always fun to have the wheels come off — in small and big ways. And I think that there are a lot of wheels rolling into the ditch here."