11 Shocking Moments from 'The Young and the Restless'

Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) wakes up from her coma and returns to Genoa City to crash Nick (Joshua Morrow) and Sharon's (Sharon Case) wedding.

Victor (Eric Braeden) and Ashley (Eileen Davidson) reunite in Paris.

Lauren (Tracey Bregman) is kidnapped by Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) on her honeymoon.

Katherine (Jeanne Cooper) discovers she has a look alike named Marge.

Jack (Peter Bergman) leaves Victor (Eric Braeden) for dead as after he collapses during a heated argument.

Isabella (Eva Longoria) becomes obsessed with Paul (Doug Davidson) and tries to kill Christine.

Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) learns that Dylan McAvoy (Steve Burton) is her son.

Michael (Christian Le Blanc) and Kevin (Greg Rikaart) are revealed to be brothers!

The truth comes out that Lily (Christel Khalil) is really Malcolm's (Shemar Moore) daughter!

Katherine (Jeanne Cooper) and Jill (Jess Walton) have a cake fight after they learn they're not mother and daughter.

1 of 11 Aaron Montgomery/CBS Katherine (Jeanne Cooper) and Jill (Jess Walton) have a cake fight after they learn they're not mother and daughter.

Advertisement

2 of 11 Aaron Montgomery/CBS The truth comes out that Lily (Christel Khalil) is really Malcolm's (Shemar Moore) daughter!

3 of 11 Aaron Montgomery/CBS Michael (Christian Le Blanc) and Kevin (Greg Rikaart) are revealed to be brothers!

Advertisement

4 of 11 Sean Smith/CBS Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) learns that Dylan McAvoy (Steve Burton) is her son.

Advertisement

5 of 11 Tony Esparza/CBS Cassie Newman (Camryn Grimes) dies after a car accident

Advertisement

6 of 11 Aaron Montgomery Isabella (Eva Longoria) becomes obsessed with Paul (Doug Davidson) and tries to kill Christine.

Advertisement

7 of 11 John Paschal/CBS Jack (Peter Bergman) leaves Victor (Eric Braeden) for dead as after he collapses during a heated argument.

Advertisement

8 of 11 CBS Katherine (Jeanne Cooper) discovers she has a look alike named Marge.

Advertisement

9 of 11 Aaron Montgomery/CBS Lauren (Tracey Bregman) is kidnapped by Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) on her honeymoon.

Advertisement

10 of 11 Pierre Guibert/Visual Press/CBS Victor (Eric Braeden) and Ashley (Eileen Davidson) reunite in Paris.

Advertisement