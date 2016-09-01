11 Shocking Moments from 'The Young and the Restless'

To celebrate its 11,000th episode this month, here's a look back at some of the soap's most dramatic twists

EW Staff
September 01, 2016 at 07:11 PM EDT
Katherine (Jeanne Cooper) and Jill (Jess Walton) have a cake fight after they learn they're not mother and daughter.
Aaron Montgomery/CBS
The truth comes out that Lily (Christel Khalil) is really Malcolm's (Shemar Moore) daughter!
Aaron Montgomery/CBS
Michael (Christian Le Blanc) and Kevin (Greg Rikaart) are revealed to be brothers!
Aaron Montgomery/CBS
Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) learns that Dylan McAvoy (Steve Burton) is her son.
Sean Smith/CBS
Cassie Newman (Camryn Grimes) dies after a car accident
Tony Esparza/CBS
Isabella (Eva Longoria) becomes obsessed with Paul (Doug Davidson) and tries to kill Christine.
Aaron Montgomery
Jack (Peter Bergman) leaves Victor (Eric Braeden) for dead as after he collapses during a heated argument.
John Paschal/CBS
Katherine (Jeanne Cooper) discovers she has a look alike named Marge.
CBS
Lauren (Tracey Bregman) is kidnapped by Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) on her honeymoon.
Aaron Montgomery/CBS
Victor (Eric Braeden) and Ashley (Eileen Davidson) reunite in Paris.
Pierre Guibert/Visual Press/CBS
Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) wakes up from her coma and returns to Genoa City to crash Nick (Joshua Morrow) and Sharon's (Sharon Case) wedding.
Sean Smith/CBS
