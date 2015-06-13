You Pick 'Em: Predict the Five Biggest Summer Box Office Hits

In the past few years, Warner Bros. was faced with a string of Marvel hits (Iron Man, Thor, Captain America, and The Avengers) and began to feel the pressure to rejuvenate its DC brands. Seeing Christopher Nolan's Dark Knight trilogy revive Batman, they enlisted the auteur and his Gotham team — screenwriter David S. Goyer and producer Charles Roven among them — to resurrect Superman as a grittier, more damaged hero. Goyer and Nolan devised a hunted, fearful Superman — one who didn't even identify himself with that grandiose moniker but just wanted to blend in on his new home planet. Introspection, loneliness, and doubt are risky ingredients for an action-packed summer tentpole, but as the project came together, Warner Bros. executives knew they had to make the franchise ''feel fresh and different,'' says Jeff Robinov, president of Warner Bros. Pictures Group (which, like Entertainment Weekly, is a division of Time Warner).

Enter Henry Cavill, the 29-year-old dark-haired, blue-eyed Brit selected to don the red cape this time. In this iteration, Clark Kent's heroic tendencies would rise to the surface only when the threat was great enough. It would have to be a global menace — one that might also trigger an internal conflict about whether he belongs on Earth even as he yearns to be among his own kind. That's what pits him against General Zod (Boardwalk Empire's Michael Shannon), a Kryptonian tyrant who wants Clark to join him back on Krypton, which would mean abandoning his post as defender of the weaklings of Earth.

One such weakling: Lois Lane (Amy Adams), who is as much a threat as a love interest in Man of Steel. The intrepid Daily Planet journalist — her boss, Perry White, is played by Laurence Fishburne — is chasing down reports of a wandering stranger who is capable of superhuman feats of strength. ''She's very transient. She's ready to pick up and go at a moment's notice,'' Adams says, noting that the trait is shared by Lois and Clark. It's not much of a spoiler to say that gradually Lois starts to see something more in him than a good front-page story. ''She ends up rescuing him, I always say,'' Deborah Snyder says.

And Man of Steel may end up rescuing the DC movie universe. With a revamped Superman, Warner Bros. hopes to lay the groundwork for a planned Justice League film that would team up many DC characters and possibly launch several new franchises. ''It's setting the tone for what the movies are going to be like going forward. In that, Man of Steel is definitely a first step,'' says Robinov. —Anthony Breznican