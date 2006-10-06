You Hate Them, You Really, Really Hate Them!
EW.com's staffers recently confessed the ''great'' films they just don't get -- now, see what our readers had to say on the subject
Terrence Howard, Crash (Movie - 2005)
Ralph Fiennes, Kristin Scott-Thomas, ...
3
Jon Heder, Napoleon Dynamite
Hugo Weaving, Keanu Reeves, ...
5
Lost in Translation, Bill Murray, ... | Six years later, we still have no clue what Bill Murray whispered into Scarlett Johansson's ear. And we don't want to. Why spoil a perfect
The Blair Witch Project | A horror film that seemed almost real. For a decade it was an anomaly, but the influence of Blair Witch is just starting to be
Cameron Diaz, There's Something About Mary
Heath Ledger, Jake Gyllenhaal, ...
Jack Rabbit Slim's dance contest, Pulp Fiction (1994)
Pulp Fiction (1994)
Mob thug Vincent Vega (John Travolta) enjoys a night on the town — complete with this contest-winning, drug-induced twist — with his menacing boss' wife, Mia (Uma Thurman). If only lodging a giant needle in her heart didn't prove to be such a killjoy.
Tom Hanks, Forrest Gump
American Beauty (1999)
Mena Suvari, Kevin Spacey, ...
Watching Kevin Spacey obsess over his daughter's precocious cheerleading friend (Mena Suvari) could lead to some nice male bonding between fathers and sons reminiscing about hotties from their respective high school days. For daughters, it might just be awkward.
Watch on Amazon and iTunes.
Elijah Wood, The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King
