Yesterday's 'Heroes'
Niki/Jessica as scream queen? Micah Sanders as sitcom moppet? Nathan Petrelli on Cruise control? Before their characters go forward, check out some of the past roles of the actors who play them
1
Dynasty, Jack Coleman, ...
Credit: Everett Collection; Inset: Mitchell Haaseth
2
Credit: CBS Photo Archives; Inset: Paul Drinkwater
3
Credit: Inset: Michael Muller
4
Tom Cruise, Adrian Pasdar, ...
Credit: Inset: Chris Haston
5
Alexis Bledel, Milo Ventimiglia, ...
Credit: Inset: Paul Drinkwater
6
Noah Gray-Cabey, My Wife and Kids
Credit: ABC Photo Archives; Inset: Michael Muller
7
Ali Larter, Final Destination
Credit: Everett Collection; Inset: Paul Drinkwater
8
Nick Cannon, Leonard Roberts, ...
Credit: Everett Collection; Inset: Michael Muller
9
24, Zachary Quinto
Credit: Inset: Paul Drinkwater
10
Greg Grunberg, Felicity
Credit: Everett Collection; Inset: Michael Muller
11
Credit: Inset: Paul Drinkwater
