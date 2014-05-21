All the X-Men movies, ranked

The worst superhero movie ever made, the first post-trilogy X film is less of a spinoff than a spinoff sizzle reel, with Ryan Reynolds' scene-stealing Deadpool and Taylor Kitsch's scene-wrecking Gambit jockeying for attention with a parade of C-listers (the Blob). Everything about the movie is incoherent — the tone, the bizarrely twisted plot, the title. But the real sin is how, by setting the action before Logan loses his memory, Hugh Jackman is stuck playing a pretty standard, boring action hero. It's a Wolverine movie without Wolverine, which is to say, not really a movie at all.

This gallery was originally published May 21, 2014, and most recently updated June 7, 2019.