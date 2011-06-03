'X-Men: First Class': 10 Surprises
How many of these elements in new movie did you expect? (MILD TEASERS; proceed with caution if you want NO advance word!)
EXPECT EXTRA BACON
Although not prominently featured in any of the trailers, ''First Class'' serves up lots of Kevin Bacon. Not only is the actor the main foe in the movie, but he's also more evil than we expected. That's a good thing.
FANCY SETS
When we hear ''origins movie,'' we also think ''slashed budget.'' That could still be the case, but even if it is, at least it looks expensive — especially the James Bond-esque scenes. Ken Adam, is that you?
'60s DUDS DONE RIGHT
The glossy sheen that had been slathered over the costumes and clothing in previous installments seems to be lifted and replaced with slightly more dreary, rough styling — one befitting of a just-born band of misfits in the '60s and their unsuspecting nemeses.
NEW MUTANTS WHO DON'T SUCK
Obscure as some of these characters might be (and as out of place as they may be in terms of the comic's time line), the introduction of the likes of Havok, Darwin, and Banshee (pictured) made us wish it hadn't taken four movies to meet them.
MYTHOLOGY TWISTS
There are some deviations in the story. That's all we can say.
CAMEOS!
Are we allowed to say who? Probably not. But there is more than one (superfamous) face that pops up in the film.
MICHAEL FASSBENDER'S A STAR?
We had our doubts about the man who fills Magneto... um, we mean Erik's pre-villain shoes, but they proved unwarranted. If you don't agree with us right away, wait for the one scene that sort of choked us up.
CHARLES XAVIER = BABE MAGNET
This isn't a huge spoiler, but you'll see an unlikely side of the prof early on in the movie. The heading above says it all.
HALF-NAKED JANUARY JONES NEVER GETS NAKED
Surprising to all. Disappointing to most. Pointless casting as a result.
AN INTERESTING CONNECTION
Those of you who've spent weeks hunting for clips on the Interwebs have gotten a short look at the connection that caught our eye. But there's much more to the sweet bond shared by Professor Xavier and Mystique.