Stranded in an Alaskan outpost, Scully worried that Mulder had been infected by a parasitic worm that causes violent outbursts. Before administering the antidote, she locked herself in a closet with her partner to determine whether he actually had the parasite, because she would've rather risked letting him hurt her than risk hurting him. The case was an early example of the way Mulder and Scully saved their own lives by thinking about each other — and it was by far the most electric exchange to ever involve checking someone for worms.