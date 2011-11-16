'X Factor': Top 10 Power List!

Annie Barrett ranks the acts heading into Nov. 16 live performances -- see who she's got at No. 1!

By Annie Barrett November 15, 2011 at 07:00 PM EST

10. Stacy Francis Last week: #7

Credit: Ray Mickshaw/Fox

She'd better have a powerhouse, tear-streaked vocal showcase to erase last week's red vinyl ''distress call girl'' mess. Bring back the mascara monsters!

9. Lakoda Rayne Last week: #9

Credit: Ray Mickshaw/Fox

Paula's losing all her pets! America can't be that heartless as to send all of the groups home first. Right? She even said, these girls are ''clearing their path to an imminent Pepsi spotlight.'' Is Paula Abdul a liar?

8. Chris Rene Last week: #10

Credit: Ray Mickshaw/Fox

He seemed much more confident rapping original lyrics on last week's ''Pastime Paradise.'' And his mom Joni is adorable. More mom!

7. Marcus Canty Last week: #6

Credit: Ray Mickshaw/Fox

I think he has yet to prove he can carry a performance on his own without being overwhelmed by spectacle. Then again, he's good at spectacle (and sparkle!), and isn't that what The X Factor is all about?

6. LeRoy Bell Last week: #4

Credit: Ray Mickshaw/Fox

I still haven't found the game-changing LeRoy Bell live performance that I'm looking for!

5. Drew Last week: #3

Credit: Ray Mickshaw/Fox

She was a bit forgettable, vocally, on last week's rendition of ''Fix You'' dominated by viewers' — and Paula's — desire to fix her self-designed dress. But Simon won't let her vanish for long.

4. Rachel Crow Last week: #8

Credit: Ray Mickshaw/Fox

''I'd Rather Go Blind'' was by far my favorite performance from her. She's a fantastic little actress. She needs to beware, though — host Steve Jones wants to ''eat her up.'' Agggghh!

3. Astro Last week: #5

Credit: Fox

The judges are citing his tremendous work ethic as a reason he's a role model, which is smart. Also somewhat brilliant: Astro's ability to give R.I.P. shout-outs to Heavy D and Joe Frazier in last week's modified version of ''Lose Yourself.''

2. Josh Krajcik Last week: #2

Credit: Ray Mickshaw/Fox

Burrito-slinger never seems to miss a note, even when he's wailing. No need for the interpretive dancers, dude!

1. Melanie Amaro Last week: #1

Credit: Ray Mickshaw/Fox

Paula — the new Randy? — said Melanie can ''sing the phone book.'' We'll settle for any old ballad from one of the strongest singers in the competition.

