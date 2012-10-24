'X Factor': Meet the Top 16
Season 2 lineup for the live shows is complete -- Annie Barrett eyes the four groups of four chasing $5M and a Pepsi swimming pool in the backyard
Teens: Arin Ray, 17
The season 1 alum (he slummed in the thrown-together group InTENsity) is cute and pleasant, but has yet to establish a distinct sound.
Teens: Diamond White, 13
The season could boil down to a race among three super talented 13-year-old girls. Diamond's got the most spunk and the best sob story — she sleeps in the same bed as her mom!
Teens: Carly Rose Sonenclar, 13
Her cover of ''Feeling Good'' brought the house (dome?) down during the Providence auditions, but Simon wonders if she comes across as old beyond her years. Whatever that means!
Teens: Beatrice Miller, 13
Her voice seems as powerful as Carly's and potentially even more gorgeous if she can figure out how to nuance it correctly. She's sort of the Drew of this season, maybe? Does anyone remember Drew?
Young Adults: Paige Thomas, 21
Gorgeous girl, suffers from confidence issues sometimes. It's probable she was kept in to prolong the pointless rivalry between her and Leopard Face....
Young Adults: CeCe Frey, 21
Here's good ol' Leopard Face! The Illinois mail clerk promised to shed the aggressively awful body paint in favor of the real her. Time will tell whether the real CeCe is a total beeyotch like the one who showed up in the Hollywood round.
Young Adults: Willie Jones, 17
He's a little bit country, a little bit R&B — but will anyone besides Demi Lovato be attracted to that? Should he find the right balance, it's totally possible.
Young Adults: Jennel Garcia, 18
She proved during the Hollywood round that she was a secret sex kitten who could pounce at any moment, then practically cowered during the Judges' Homes round after Demi told her to cut it out with the hairography. She's got the voice; girl needs to find a different way to sassify!
25+: Vino Alan, 39
We're supposed to be scared of his face/skull tattoos, but I'm more turned off by his volatile attitude and aggressive nature. His gravelly voice is one of the most distinct in the competition, though, for sure.
25+: Jason Brock, 35
Here's the contestant everyone will want to hug. And he's got a booming, theatrical, freaking fabulous voice to boot. Too bad he's so ghastly and old!
25+: Tate Stevens, 37
The only true country singer in the competition could have a leg up simply due to that. But this isn't Idol, man. There are rules.
25+: David Correy, 27
His ''I gotta go on reality TV to find my birth mother'' sob story overshadows the fact that he's got a damn fine voice and engaging performance style. Enough with the mom, dude!
Groups: Emblem3
All we've seen these surfer bros do is rip on everyone else and mess up the lyrics. Great act so far!
Groups: Lyric 145
Here we have a hybrid of duo One4Five and a lady rapper so damn spectacular she could qualify as her own group, Lyric Da Queen. Their chemistry is incredible, but I also thought what guest judge Marc Anthony said was spot-on: ''She'll eat them alive.''
Groups: Sister C
Simon Cowell lists their qualities in descending order of importance: ''They look great. They sound great.'' The show has tried to paint these siblings as unrelatable snobs, but that's probably just because there is no discernible plot to The X Factor. They'll do fine.
Groups: LYLAS
Their name, if you're not 13, is an acronym for ''love you like a sister.'' Their intimate stool performance (which sounds gross) of ''Impossible'' was the fiercest thing we've ever seen from a Group on The X Factor. That's a huuuuuuge cat-uh-gry, I know. So there you have it: ''The same person in five different bodies'' could be your next winner.