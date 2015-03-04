In what now seems like a live-action version of Tinder, Next piled potential dates into an RV, releasing them one by one to the main contestant. The minute the contestant got tired (or disgusted) by a date, they could just say, "NEXT!" — like a spoiled child — and be presented with a new human being to test out. Dates got cash for each minute spent with the contestant before their dismissal, and the winning date could choose to cash out or go on date #2. Everyone: Always, always take the money. These are not people you want to spend extra time with. —Isabella Biedenharn