Ranking all of Woody Allen's films, from best to worst
See where the filmmaker's latest, 'Wonder Wheel,' fits in his body of work
1. 'Annie Hall' (1977)
It may not be a surprising choice, but it's the only one. Allen and Diane Keaton capture the entire absurd arc of two people in love (dizzy flirtation, head-over-heels infatuation, domestic routine, and eventual breakup) in 93 perfect minutes.
2. 'Crimes and Misdemeanors' (1989)
3. 'Hannah and Her Sisters' (1986)
4. 'Manhattan' (1979)
5. 'Zelig' (1983)
Allen's inspired mock-umentary about the life and times of human chameleon Leonard Zelig is a spot-on homage to vintage newsreels and a seamless exercise in technique. If this one's slipped under your radar, what are you waiting for?
6. 'The Purple Rose of Cairo' (1985)
7. 'Broadway Danny Rose' (1984)
8. 'Husbands and Wives' (1992)
9. 'Manhattan Murder Mystery' (1993)
After his nasty tabloid split from Mia Farrow, Allen found the daffy balm he so badly needed, reuniting with his greatest onscreen comedy foil, Keaton, in this seltzer-propelled screwball riff on Rear Window.
10. 'Take the Money and Run' (1969)
11. 'Radio Days' (1987)
12. 'Stardust Memories' (1980)
13. 'Sleeper' (1973)
14. 'Love and Death' (1975)
15. 'Match Point' (2005)
Mired in a creative and commercial slump in the early 2000s, Allen surprised many by heading to England, discovering a new muse in Scarlett Johansson, and crafting a smoldering drama about class, passion, and romantic deceit.
16. 'Blue Jasmine' (2013)
17. 'Bananas' (1971)
18. 'Midnight in Paris' (2011)
19. 'Another Woman' (1988)
20. 'Everyone Says I Love You' (1996)
21. 'Bullets Over Broadway' (1994)
22. 'Café Society' (2016)
A sepia-tinted love letter to '30s Hollywood, Allen's latest stars Jesse Eisenberg as a Bronx neurotic who heads west to make it in the movie biz with the help of his powerbroker uncle (Steve Carell) and falls for his mistress (Kristen Stewart). A bittersweet love triangle with nods to the Brown Derby and Adolphe Menjou, Café Society is a solid second-tier Allen film. You won't need to see it again, but it will whet your appetite for an Ernst Lubitsch movie.
23. 'Vicky Cristina Barcelona' (2008)
24. 'Sweet and Lowdown' (1999)
25. 'Interiors' (1978)
26. 'Magic in the Moonlight' (2014)
27. 'Irrational Man' (2015)
28. 'What's Up, Tiger Lily?' (1966)
Allen's directorial debut is a conceptual stand-up skit masquerading as a grade-Z comedy, in which he overdubs a recycled Japanese spy movie with a volley of half-baked one-liners ("Spartan dog!") and non sequiturs about a top secret egg salad recipe.
29. 'The Curse of the Jade Scorpion' (2001)
Generally dismissed as one of his disposable, lesser comedies, this rat-a-tat Double Indemnity-meets-the-exotic-Orient jewel caper is worth a second look, thanks to Helen Hunt's whip-crack timing and Allen's whirlwind of neurotically flustered shtick.
30. 'Everything You Always Wanted to Know About Sex* (*But Were Afraid to Ask)' (1972)
31. 'A Midsummer Night's Sex Comedy' (1982)
32. 'Deconstructing Harry' (1997)
33. 'Shadows and Fog' (1991)
34. 'Cassandra's Dream' (2007)
35. 'Alice' (1990)
36. 'Hollywood Ending' (2002)
37. 'Celebrity' (1998)
38. 'Mighty Aphrodite' (1995)
Regardless of how you feel about Mira Sorvino's Oscar-winning performance as a ditzy prostitute, this gets my vote for Allen's most overrated comedy. The patently unfunny and too-cute Greek chorus kills it for me every time.
39. 'Scoop' (2006)
40. 'Small Time Crooks' (2000)
41. 'Melinda and Melinda' (2004)
42. 'To Rome With Love' (2012)
43. 'You Will Meet a Tall Dark Stranger' (2010)
44. 'Wonder Wheel' (2017)
Is this Allen's worst film? Nah. But it's kind of shocking just how much went wrong with it. From squandering an actress of Kate Winslet's caliber (she's one-note and shrill) to leaning on a terrible voiceover narration (sorry, Justin Timberlake) to simply phoning in what feels like a Frankenstein's monster of a script welded together from themes and settings of other — better — Woody Allen movies, Wonder Wheel is like the Coney Island ferris wheel of its title: it lazily spins and spins in place.
45. 'September' (1987)
46. 'Anything Else' (2003)
47. 'Whatever Works' (2009)
Allen stand-in Larry David gives a phoned-in performance in ill-advised shorts as a too-familiar misanthrope caught up in a cringe-inducing relationship with a too-young runaway played by the too-good-for-this Evan Rachel Wood. Not even for completists.