Woody Allen: 10 Best/5 Worst Movies

The moment when the early, funny Woody Allen took a jack-knife turn into the more serious, searching films that would vault him from slapstick comedian to world-class auteur. Which isn't to say that Annie Hall isn't hilarious — because it is. But it's also so much more. It's one of the decade's greatest films, as Allen's nebbishy alter ego Alvy Singer falls head over heels for Diane Keaton's neurotically dizzy (''la-di-dah'') nightclub chanteuse. Allen and Keaton's chemistry is pure movie magic. And if you don't believe us, just ask Marshall McLuhan. We happen to have him right here?. —Chris Nashawaty

NEXT: Allen films that didn't fare so well with our critics...