The Wonder Years: Where are they now?

If you're talking classic coming-of-age sitcoms, you've got to mention The Wonder Years, which ran on ABC from 1988 to 1993. The hilarious and often heart-wrenching show follows Kevin Arnold (Fred Savage) as he grows up in the late '60s and early '70s, all while navigating his love for the girl next door Winnie (Danica McKellar), and dealing with the older brother we love to hate, Wayne (Jason Hervey).

The Wonder Years was such a fan favorite, it was rebooted in 2021 on ABC. This time, The Wonder Years centers on a Black family in Montgomery, Alabama in the late '60s. Just like in the original series, an older protagonist (Don Cheadle) narrates the adventures of his younger self (Elisha "EJ" Williams). The Wonder Years reboot was picked up for a second season in May 2022.

Let's take a look at what the original cast members are up to!