Winter TV Preview: 15 Shows We Can't Wait to See
Get the inside scoop on new shows (''United States of Tara,'' ''Dollhouse,'' ''Kings'') and returning faves (''Lost,'' ''Battlestar Galactica,'' ''Flight of the Conchords'') that make this a season when you'll WANT to stay indoors
1
Lost
Credit: Mario Perez/ABC
2
Battlestar Galactica, Edward James Olmos, ... | I work at Entertainment Weekly and I haven't watched Battlestar Galactica , Crazy! — Meeta Agrawal
Credit: Carole Segal/SCI FI
3
Bill Paxton, Chloë Sevigny, ...
Credit: Paul Schiraldi/HBO
4
Toni Collette, Rosemarie DeWitt
Credit: Jordin Althaus/Showtime
5
Sarah Wynter, Bret McKenzie, ...
Credit: Paul Schiraldi/HBO
6
Tom Cavanagh, Eric McCormack
Credit: Karen Neal/TNT
7
Demi Lovato
Credit: Mitch Haddad/Disney
8
Eliza Dushku, Dollhouse
Credit: Isabella Vosmikova/FOX
9
Ian McShane
Credit: Eric Liebowitz/NBC
10
Reaper
Credit: Jack Rowand /The CW
11
Jill Scott
Credit: Keith Bernstein/HBO
12
Aaron Paul, Bryan Cranston, ...
Credit: Ben Leuner/AMC
13
Bobby Cannavale
Credit: Eric Liebowitz/ABC
14
Image
Credit: Fox
15
Image
Credit: Chris Helcermanas-Benge/CBS
