Winter Olympics 2010: 12 Best Moments of the Vancouver Games

SHAUN WHITE'S VICTORY RUN

He played it safe in his first half-pipe run — and it was still better than any of the other snowboarders'. So White had already clinched gold by the time he dropped in for his second go-round. It could have been a throw-away. But what does he do? Throw down the mother o all runs, capped of by his signature new trick, the Double McTwist 1260, two backflips with 3.5 rotations of his board. Amazing.