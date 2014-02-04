Winter Olympics: 20 Unforgettable TV Moments
2010: The White Stuff
A for-the-books first in the Vancouver Games' freestyle skiing halfpipe finals earned Shaun White enough points to secure the gold medal, hands down. Nonetheless, the snowboarding phenom performed a victorious second run anyway, ending with his well-anticipated Double McTwist 1260, which he named ''The Tomahawk.'' —Erin Strecker
2010: Skating through the Pain
In Vancouver, all eyes were on Canadian figure skater Joannie Rochette as she competed just two days after her mother, who'd come to Vancouver to watch her daughter skate, shockingly passed away at age 55. Skating in her mother's honor, Rochette turned in a tear-jerking performance, looking skyward afterward, and netted a Bronze medal in the process. —Erin Strecker
2010: All-American Girl
Who runs the skiing world? Girls — or at least Lindsey Vonn, who became the first-ever American woman to win a downhill skiing gold medal. —Erin Strecker
2002: Braking History
If at first you don't succeed?try a different sport. After trying and failing to make the U.S. Summer Olympic Team as a sprinter and long jumper, Vonetta Flowers switched sports and found nearly instantaneous success as a bobsleigh brakewoman. In Salt Lake City, she won gold alongside partner Jill Bakken in the inaugural women's bobsleigh event and became the first person of African descent (from any country) to win gold at a Winter Olympics. —Erin Strecker
2002: Live and Let Tie
What's an Olympics without a little drama? In the Salt Lake City Games, strong performances by both Canadian pair skaters (Jamie Sale and David Pelletier) and the Russian pairs (Yelena Berezhnaya and Anton Sikharulidze) resulted in an unprecedented tie and, ultimately a gold for the Canadians. The controversial call sparked an investigation that resulted in allegations of judge intimidation and horse-trading for later competition. The incident also forced the International Olympic Committee to restructure its figure skating scoring system. —Erin Strecker
1998: The Herminator
Hermann ''The Herminator'' Maier's double gold medals in Alpine ski racing would have been impressive regardless, but the fact that his Nagano victories followed one heck of a fall — downhill, through layers of netting, landing on his head — helped lift Maier's ascent to the top of the podium to the stuff of legend. —Erin Strecker
1998: Flipping off the Judges
After Surya Bonaly finished well out of gold medal range at the Nagano Games, the French skater believed she'd been unfairly scored. She expressed her displeasure with a rebellious, banned (and badass) back flip on ice. If you can't beat 'em...intimidate the heck out of 'em. —Erin Strecker
1994: Silver (Medal) Lining
It was the ugliest, most tabloid-ready rivalry in Olympics history and resulted in ''The Whack Heard Round the World.'' Just five weeks before the Games in Lillehammer, U.S. figure skater Tonya Harding's husband hired a friend to bash competitor Nancy Kerrigan. The public rallied around Kerrigan, who made a stunning recovery and took the silver. Harding, meanwhile, suffered a shoelace snafu that even a sobbing plea to judges couldn't fix; she landed in eighth place. —Erin Strecker
1994: Victory Lap
Heartwarming moments are common at the Olympics, and speed skater Dan Jansen provided one at the Lillehammer Games. In the '88 Games, Jansen learned his sister, Jane, had passed away moments before he was set to compete. He still tried, but fell in the first turn and walked away with no medals. His return in '94 was highly anticipated. This time, in addition to dedicating the gold medal he won to his sister, he made hearts melt when he took a victory lap around the rink with his one-year-old daughter, Jane. —Erin Strecker
1988: This One's for Jamaica
The Calgary Olympic Games marked the first time that Jamaica took part in the bobsleigh competition. The ultimate underdogs, the Jamaican team was not only out of practice due to living in a tropical climate but, thanks to budget concerns, ended up borrowing sleds from other countries. Although they crashed during the Olympic competition, the team walked over the finish line to complete the race, thereby creating one of the most memorable Olympic moments of all time, and inspiring the film Cool Runnings. —Samantha Highfill
1988: The Battle of the Carmens
This informal international feud was born when American figure skater Debi Thomas and East German ice queen Katarina Witt both chose to skate to the title song of Georges Bizet's opera Carmen in Calgary. Both women were expected to do well, but Thomas fell to bronze after a disappointing free skate, clearing the path for Witt to take home gold. —Samantha Highfill
1988: Battle of the Brians
Calgary was a big Games for figure-skating rivalries, indeed! Long-time competitors, Canadian Brian Orser and American Brian Boitano, were set to compete in three phases of competition. Boitano took the first phase, the compulsory figures, while Orser won the short program. After both men skated their military-themed long programs, the judges gave Boitano the gold in a 5-4 split. Orser took home silver, even though he technically received more outright votes from the judges. Boitano ended up winning due to a higher technical mark, which served as tiebreaker. After these Olympics, the technical mark was no longer used as the tiebreaker, but was replaced with the artistic mark, which would've changed the outcome in 1988. —Samantha Highfill
1988: Fly Like an ''Eagle''
Most athletes are known for their moment of Olympic glory. Michael Edwards? Not so much. Dubbed ''Eddie the Eagle,'' Edwards was a British skier who in 1988 became the first competitor to represent Great Britain in Olympic ski jumping. The only problem was, he wasn't good. At all. Due to a dearth of qualified British skiers to vie for gold in the Calgary Games, he made the team. A highlight of the television coverage around the world, he finished dead last in the 70m and 90m events. After his celebrity rise, organizers changed the rules to not allow any more unqualified participants to gain a spot. —Erin Strecker
1984: The Perfect Pairs
When Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean left the ice after their ''Bolero'' figure skating routine, the crowd was on its feet. Receiving 12 out of 18 possible perfect scores, the couple became the highest scoring figure skaters for a single program. —Samantha Highfill
1980: Miracle on Ice
When the Lake Placid Games came around, the U.S. hockey team made up of amateur and collegiate players was nearly written off. But the team, headed by coach Herb Brooks, rallied to defeat the well-established powerhouse that was the Soviet Union national team in what many refer to as the ''Miracle on Ice.'' After the U.S. victory, Team USA would go on to win gold by defeating Finland. —Samantha Highfill
1980: High Five
Over the course of nine days in Lake Placid, U.S. speed skater Eric Heiden made history by earning five individual gold medals — a feat that had never before been achieved in a single Olympics, Summer or Winter. —Samantha Highfill
1976: ''The Hamill Camel''
U.S. figure skater Dorothy Hamill took home a gold medal at the Innsbruck Games in Austria. However, she became known for something more than just the medal around her neck. During one of her routines, Hamill introduced a new skating move. It was a camel spin that turned into a sit spin, something that was quickly named the ''the Hamill Camel.'' —Samantha Highfill
1972: As Easy As One, Two, Three
Heading into the Sapporo games in 1972, Japan had never won a gold medal in the Winter Olympics. By the time the team left Sapporo, three Japanese athletes had swept the ski jumping 70m event. Yukio Kasaya earned gold, Akitsugu Konno earned silver, and Seiji Aochi earned bronze. —Samantha Highfill
1968: Fleming the Phoenix
Years after losing her coach — who was killed along with the entire United States figure skating team — in a tragic plane crash en route to the 1961 World Figure Skating Championships, Fleming hit the ice in 1968. Taking home the gold medal for women's singles figure skating, the only gold Team USA won during the Grenoble Games, she became a symbol of rebirth and hope for America. —Samantha Highfill
1968: Killy's Triple Crown
Jean-Claude Killy of France won the Triple Crown of Alpine skiing when he earned three gold medals in downhill, giant slalom, and slalom. However, his victory was considered one of the most controversial events in Winter Olympics history. With poor visibility on the slalom rum, Austrian Karl Schranz claimed a man in black crossed his path during his run and caused him to stop. Schranz was allowed a restart and earned the fastest time. However, a Jury of Appeal reviewed the footage and decided Schranz had missed a gate and annulled his repeat time. The medal was then given to Killy. —Samantha Highfill
HONORABLE MENTION 1932: Man's Best Friend
Though they occurred well before televisions were common in American homes, the 1932 Winter Olympics (held in Lake Placid) were the only games to include sled-dog racing, which was listed as a ''demonstration sport.'' Another blast-from-the-past sport? Skijöring — skiing behind horses — at the 1928 Games in St. Moritz, Switzerland. —Samantha Highfill