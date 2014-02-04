Winter Olympics: 20 Unforgettable TV Moments

Most athletes are known for their moment of Olympic glory. Michael Edwards? Not so much. Dubbed ''Eddie the Eagle,'' Edwards was a British skier who in 1988 became the first competitor to represent Great Britain in Olympic ski jumping. The only problem was, he wasn't good. At all. Due to a dearth of qualified British skiers to vie for gold in the Calgary Games, he made the team. A highlight of the television coverage around the world, he finished dead last in the 70m and 90m events. After his celebrity rise, organizers changed the rules to not allow any more unqualified participants to gain a spot. —Erin Strecker