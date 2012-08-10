Will Ferrell's 10 Best Films
Funny fave wages a ''Campaign'' for your vote of confidence this weekend, and we approve these movies
Honorable Mention: Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery (1997)
Favorite Ferrellism: ''Someone help me, I'm still alive, only I'm very badly burned!''
This is Mike Myers show from start to finish — except for one brief scene at the boardroom in Dr. Evil's lair. Ferrell turns up as the fez-wearing henchman Mustafa, who displeases the Dr. Evil and is sprung by ejector seat into a fiery chamber...where he refuses to die (''You shot me, you shot me right in the arm, why did you...?''). The bit was so memorable that he came back to die another day (also quite slowly) in the sequel The Spy Who Shagged Me. —Chris Nashawaty
Honorable Mention: Wedding Crashers (2005)
Favorite Ferrellism: ''MA! THE MEATLOAF! F---!''
What happens to a man-child who never grows up? He morphs into Chazz Reinhold, a pathetic playboy gone to seed who's taken to hitting on grieving women at funerals. Ferrell makes a huge impression with limited screen time as the nightmare version of what Owen Wilson's character could become if he ditched Rachel McAdams for a disheveled silk robe. —Hillary Busis
10. Everything Must Go (2010)
Favorite Ferrellism: ''You know they say that the dining room is the least utilized room in the house? I think it's the front lawn. It's staring to look good, don't you think?''
This downbeat but dynamite story about an alcoholic suburban schlub is Ferrell's Punch-Drunk Love. Like fellow SNL vet Adam Sandler, Ferrell ditches his blustery, boobish tics and digs into a character instead of a cartoon — his boozy alterego Nick Halsey has been kicked out by his wife and all of his belongings tossed on the front lawn, where he camps out and holds the world's least ambitious yard sale. —Chris Nashawaty
9. Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby (2006)
Favorite Ferrellism: ''Dear eight-pound, six-ounce newborn infant Jesus...''
Ferrell and his Anchorman partner Adam McKay lovingly lampoon the prayer and product placement-fueled world of NASCAR — with the help of the sport, which gave them an all-access pass and let them film during real races. Ferrell's commitment is absolute, whether he's saying grace to his preferred version of Jesus, the baby one, at the table, or running from Ricky's Wonder Bread Chevy at the track, thinking he's on fire, stripped down to his underwear and screaming for help from Jesus, ''the Jewish God,'' Allah, and Tom Cruise. It's also the beginning of a beautiful onscreen friendship with equally immersed John C. Reilly. —Mandi Bierly
8. Blades of Glory (2007)
Favorite Ferrellism: ''I see you still look like a fifteen year old girl, but not hot.''
A leotard-wearing Ferrell spoofing the sparkly, ridiculous world of competitive figure skating really shouldn't have worked. But somehow Ferrell's performance as Chazz Michael Michaels, along with his rival-turned-doubles partner Jimmy MacElroy (Jon Heder), was a perfect 10. Ferrell's 100 percent commitment — not to mention some revealing costumes — earned him the gold — not to mention box office domination. —Erin Strecker
7. The Other Guys (2010)
Favorite Ferrellism: ''OK, first off: a lion, swimming in the ocean. Lions don't like water. If you placed it near a river or some sort of fresh water source, that make sense. But you find yourself in the ocean, 20-foot wave, I'm assuming off the coast of South Africa, coming up against a full grown 800-pound tuna with his 20 or 30 friends, you lose that battle, you lose that battle nine times out of 10. And guess what, you've wandered into our school of tuna, and we now have a taste for lion. We've talked to ourselves. We've communicated and said 'You know what, lion tastes good, let's go get some more lion. We've developed a system to establish a beach-head and aggressively hunt you and your family, and we will corner your pride, your children, your offspring. We will construct a series of breathing apparatus with kelp. We will be able to trap certain amounts of oxygen. It's not gonna be days at a time. An hour? Hour, 45? No problem. That will give us enough time to figure out where you live, go back to the sea, get some more oxygen, and stalk you. You just lost at your own game. You're outgunned and out-manned. [Pause] Did that go the way you thought it was gonna go? Nope.''
I can just imagine the pitch: ''Let's take the guy from Old School, cast a red-hot ingenue as his wife, and team him up with Marky Mark!'' So many movies make sense on paper. This one didn't. On the big screen, though, it was a cheeky twist on not only Mark Wahlberg's A-list action hero image but also the cop movie genre as a whole. Ferrell's turn as a milquetoast forensic accountant brilliantly foiled Wahlberg's short-fused wannabe badass, and what could have been a disaster (ahem, Cop Out) became The Odd Couple Packing Heat. —Lanford Beard
6. Step Brothers (2008)
Favorite Ferrellism: ''I'm going upstairs...'cause I'm gonna put my nut sack on your drum set!''
Ferrell was at his man-childish best as Brennan Huff, a middle-aged loser who gets into some ill-advised pseudo-sibling rivalry when his mom starts dating John C. Reilly's dad. After playing off each other in Talladega Nights, Ferrell and Reilly's chemistry was on full display whether they were applying for jobs as one or singing karaoke. Note to Ferrell: We'll never look at a drum set the same way again. —Erin Strecker
5. Stranger Than Fiction (2006)
Favorite Ferrellism: ''It's not schizophrenia! I just hear a voice in my head.''
Ferrell drops his man-child schtick, playing a timid IRS auditor who has an existential crisis when he realizes his life is being narrated in real-time by a morbid novelist (Emma Thompson). His Harold Crick is so adorable and vulnerable, no more so than when he serenades Maggie Gyllenhaal. —Jeff Labrecque
4. Zoolander (2001)
Favorite Ferrellism: ''I invented the piano key necktie, I invented it! What have you done, Derek? You've done NOTHING!''
Technically, this sharp fashion industry satire is a Ben Stiller movie — but it wouldn't be the same without Ferrell's devious Jacobim Mugatu, a mogul with a heart of stone and the hair of a colonial aristocrat. Pro tip: Check out the blooper reel to see extra footage of Ferrell done up in a Little Lord Fauntleroy getup, licking an oversized lollipop and babbling about ''little kid things.'' —Hillary Busis
3. Elf (2003)
Favorite Ferrellism: ''This place reminds me of Santa's Workshop! Except it smells like mushrooms and everyone looks like they want to hurt me.''
As the oversized North pole denizen Buddy, Ferrell found his first family-friendly crossover hit. Since then, it's become an annual holiday classic, thanks to Ferrell's sweetly naïve man-child who just wants to bond with his biological father (James Caan) and feed his sweet tooth for the four main food groups of his people — candy, candy canes, candy corns, and syrup. Even sweeter, his duet of ''Baby It's Cold Outside'' with Zooey Deschanel. —Chris Nashawaty
2. Old School (2003)
Favorite Ferrellism: ''You're my boy, Blue! You're my boy!''
Whether he was walking down the aisle, streaking down Main Street, or spinning a rhythmic gymnastics ribbon, Frank ''The Tank'' — a riff on his pent-up-suburbanite shtick — instantly became one of Ferrell's most memorable characters. Even among his strongest comedic ensemble since SNL, Ferrell stood out for his (literally) balls-out dedication to character. —Lanford Beard
1. Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy (2004)
Favorite Ferrellism: ''I'm very important. I have many leather-bound books and my apartment smells of rich mahogany.''
Pound for pound, the pants-wettingly funniest and most quotable (''Great Odin's Raven!'') comedy in the Ferrell cannon. His oblivious blowhard news reader and his posse of clueless, chauvinist pals (''Brick, where did you get a hand grenade?'') send up the '70s and its signature scents (London Gentleman, Blackbeard's Delight, Sex Panther), and manage to get into an battle royale brawl with the badasses from PBS and Spanish-language news. (Hey, Tim Robbins and Ben Stiller!). A perfect comedy. —Chris Nashawaty