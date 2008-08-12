Will Arnett: 10 New TV Classics That Made Me Cry
The ''Arrested Development'' star shares his list of moments that let loose the tears -- from Sam closing the bar on ''Cheers'' to Jerry Orbach's departure from ''Law & Order''
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
12. ''TIMING IS EVERYTHING'' (Season 1, Episode 10)/
''OUT WITH THE OLD'' (Season 2, Episode 1)
While it may be every wannabe fashionista's dream to go to Paris (to work for a major magazine, no less), Lauren turned down the ''chance of a lifetime'' for a casual summer at the beach with her then boyfriend, Jason. But, of course, the relationship did not make it past Labor Day. Teen Vogue boss Lisa Love made sure to rub this in Lauren's face (''How did that work out for you?''), dubbing her ''the girl who didn't go to Paris.'' As a result, Whitney stepped in and later got a job with Teen Vogue, People's Revolution, DVF, her own fashion line, etc.