Will Arnett: 10 New TV Classics That Made Me Cry

The ''Arrested Development'' star shares his list of moments that let loose the tears -- from Sam closing the bar on ''Cheers'' to Jerry Orbach's departure from ''Law & Order''

By EW Staff August 12, 2008 at 05:00 PM EDT

1 of 11

1

Credit: PHOTOGRAPH BY JAKE CHESSUM
Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 11

2

Credit: Everett Collection

3 of 11

3

Credit: Stephen Denelian
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 11

4

Credit: ABC
Advertisement

5 of 11

5

Credit: Everett Collection

6 of 11

6

Credit: Paul Natkin/Harpo/Kingworld
Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 11

7

Credit: The Hills: MTV

12. ''TIMING IS EVERYTHING'' (Season 1, Episode 10)/
''OUT WITH THE OLD'' (Season 2, Episode 1)
While it may be every wannabe fashionista's dream to go to Paris (to work for a major magazine, no less), Lauren turned down the ''chance of a lifetime'' for a casual summer at the beach with her then boyfriend, Jason. But, of course, the relationship did not make it past Labor Day. Teen Vogue boss Lisa Love made sure to rub this in Lauren's face (''How did that work out for you?''), dubbing her ''the girl who didn't go to Paris.'' As a result, Whitney stepped in and later got a job with Teen Vogue, People's Revolution, DVF, her own fashion line, etc.

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 11

8

Advertisement

9 of 11

9

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 11

10

Credit: Landov
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 11

11

Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By EW Staff