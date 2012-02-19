Whitney Houston: A Moving Tribute

Newark, N.J., funeral filled with touching moments from Tyler Perry, Alicia Keys, Kevin Costner, and family

By EW Staff February 19, 2012 at 11:00 AM EST

Dionne Warwick eulogized her cousin and kept the four-hour long service moving

Kevin Costner, Houston's Bodyguard costar, talked of their experience during the movie and their connection because of their similar childhoods growing up in the Baptist church.

Alicia Keys gave a very emotional performance of ''Send Me An Angel''

BeBe and CeCe Wynans sang separately (''I Really Miss You'' and ''Don't Cry'') and remembered Houston's sense of humor

Tyler Perry brought a passion to the podium as he talked of "a grace that carried" Houston through life

Stevie Wonder personalized ''Ribbon in the Sky'' to reference the late singer

R. Kelly performed ''I Look to You,'' the hit song he wrote for Houston on her album with the same name

Bishop T.D. Jakes wanted those in the pews to know that "death has not won"

Donnie McClurkin performed one of Houston's favorite gospel songs, ''Stand''

Sister-in-law Pat Houston shared the late singer's hopes and plans for the next stage of her life

Houston's real-world bodyguard Ray Watson shared stories from their time on the road

Musical director Rickey Minor spoke of how much he loved Houston for her many attributes and thanked her on behalf of all the musical directors and musicians who ever worked with her

Houston's mentor and friend Clive Davis remembered their time together and spoke of her plans for an August comeback

Pastor Joe Carter of the New Hope Baptist Church, where Houston grew up and where the service took place, also took to the podium

Gospel singer Kim Burrell tweaked Sam Cooke's ''A Change is Gonna Come'' to suit the occasion

Pastor Marvin Winans closed out the ceremony with a sermon on faith, priorities, and putting God first

By EW Staff