We're Number 2! The 50 Greatest Sidekicks: Nos. 25-1
The conclusion of our countdown of the best men and women to ever stand next to, well, better, more important men and women. See why Chewbacca, Turtle, and Willow made the cut
25. Art Garfunkel
Sidekick to: Paul Simon
Simon & Garfunkel
Granted, Paul Simon wrote the majority of the songs, played lead guitar, and received all the accolades — but his childhood friend Art Garfunkel provided the duo's soul by groovin' on the tambourine (and sporting a truly spectacular Jewfro). More importantly, Art forever cemented his status as the ''and'' in the band with his soaring vocals on the 1970 classic ''Bridge Over Troubled Water'' — forever fulfilling that promise of ''sailing right behind.'' —Paul Katz
24. Goose
Sidekick to: Pete ''Maverick'' Mitchell
Top Gun (1986)
He's smart and honest and has a wit that travels at Mach 1. But it's only after his final ride into the danger zone that we realize just how special Top Gun's Goose truly is: Without him, Maverick has nobody to navigate his F-14 while giving bogeys the bird, nobody to harmonize with on ''You've Lost That Lovin' Feelin','' nobody to set up studly volleyball spikes, and — most significantly — nobody to high-five when he feels ''the need, the need for speed.'' —Joshua Rich
23. Rhoda Morgenstern
Sidekick to: Mary Richards
The Mary Tyler Moore Show (1970-77)
Rhoda didn't start out as sidekick material. Indeed, her first words to Mary were ''Get out of my apartment.'' But the neurotic Bronx broad soon became indispensable, always there to help out The Mary Tyler Moore Show's single girl with dating and dinner parties. Rhoda was the sass to Mary's spunk, the head scarf to Mary's beret. She was so beloved that she transcended sidekick status and scored a show of her own — one that was actually funny. —Jessica Shaw
22. Pedro Sanchez
Sidekick to: Napoleon Dynamite
Napolean Dynamite (2004)
The odd Mexican out in an Idaho high school, he is the cool yin to Napoleon's tempestuous yang. With his mellow-to-the-point-of-medicated manner, the blank-faced Pedro doesn't exactly light up the screen in Napoleon Dynamite. Instead, the peach-fuzzed candidate for class president quietly inspires his even weirder buddy to take center stage — literally, with a kick-ass dance routine. The result? A landslide victory for ''Vote for Pedro'' T-shirts. —Michael Endelman
21. Gromit
Sidekick to: Wallace
Wallace and Gromit franchise (1989-present)
''Loyal'' doesn't even begin to describe the depth of Gromit's canine devotion. For the sake of his daffy British master — the incessantly inventing, calamitously clueless Wallace — he has battled a jewel-thieving fugitive penguin (The Wrong Trousers), tussled with a sheep-rustling robot dog (A Close Shave), and wrangled a veggie-wolfing Were-Rabbit (The Curse of the Were-Rabbit). And though Gromit must always undo his owner's blunders to save the day, he never utters a single complaint — a testament to his remarkable stoicism (and the fact that he doesn't technically have a mouth). —Adam B. Vary
20. Turtle
Sidekick to: Vincent Chase
Entourage (2004-11)
Wherever Entourage A-lister Vincent goes, mad money, hot babes, and his Queens posse follow. But while Eric is the manager, and half brother Drama has the family ties, tubby-for-a-time wisecracker Turtle is the gang's most superfluous, and thus most essentially Hollywood, member. He's hanger-ing on for dear life, smoking pot, and offering (im)moral support. Sure, his rapper Saigon almost blew up, but even with his own gig, Turtle will always be our Best Supporting Slacker. —Dan Snierson
19. Barney Fife
Sidekick to: Andy Taylor
The Andy Griffith Show (1960-68)
As deputy of Mayberry, N.C., in The Andy Griffith Show, the soda-straw-thin and easily rattled Barney Fife was so incompetent that Sheriff Taylor allowed him to carry just one bullet — in his pocket. Barney, whose buffoonery only served to highlight Andy's wisdom, was a cheerfully deluded man — blustery and prone to panic attacks during any emergency, yet loving and loved by Andy, Opie, and every resident of the bucolic Eden he swore to protect. —Ken Tucker
18. Andy Richter
Sidekick to: Conan O'Brien
Late Night with Conan O'Brien, The Tonight Show with Conan O'Brien, Conan (1993-present)
Roly-poly comedians belong to one of two schools: one embodied by the manic physicality of John Belushi, and the other by the sly, subtle irony of Andy Richter. Conan's longtime second chair speaks softly but carries a big shtick, and is adept at playing both the imp (e.g., crooning in a boy band comprised of four different Andys) and the meathead (wandering nude onto the Today show set). —Paul Katz
17. Willow Rosenberg
Sidekick to: Buffy Summers
Buffy the Vampire Slayer (1997-2003)
The once-mousy No. 2 behind Buffy's hottie superhero, Willow (a nerd-cool pioneer) tempered the vampire slayer's quip-spouting, melodramatic ways with patience, reason, and a readiness to roam the nether regions of the demon world. Eventually, Willow developed her own superidentity — without ever upstaging her stake-wielding pal — by dating a werewolf, becoming a scary-good witch, and gracefully outing herself. —Nisha Gopalan
16. Waylon Smithers
Sidekick to: C. Montgomery Burns
The Simpsons (1989-present)
The dutiful electron to Mr. Burns' evil proton, The Simpsons' Smithers takes devotion to new subatomic lows — whether it's disciplining a lazy workforce, moistening a pair of eyeballs, or removing the dead skin off his cadaverous employer. But as devoted a personal assistant as he may be, Smithers' chest tattoo of Burns' scraggly mug and the words ''Boss of My Heart'' belies a forever unrequited dream of a more amorous kind of fusion. —Timothy Gunatilaka
15. Andrew Ridgeley
Sidekick to: George Michael
Wham!
One of pop culture's great punchlines, Ridgeley seemed to contribute so little to Wham! that ''Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go'' might as well have been his request to George Michael while ''working'' in the studio. But the guitarist who helped launch Michael's solo career is having the last laugh: Thanks to a co-writing credit on ''Careless Whisper,'' Ridgeley may well earn more during an afternoon nap than you do in a month. Who's the punchline now? —Clark Collis
14. Sancho Panza
Sidekick to: Don Quixote de la Mancha
Don Quixote, throughout film, music, and theater (1605-present)
Quixote may be the star of Miguel de Cervantes' deeply ironic, surprisingly modern satire of macho heroism, but Sancho is the earthy Everyman. Grubby, even criminal, tasks come easily to the unabashedly ungallant Sancho. He also serves as the voice of truth — those fearsome giants are only windmills, and the Quixote's shiny helmet is a barber's basin. Ultimately, Sancho's most important duty may be to rescue his master from his worst foe: himself. —Ben Spier
13. Robin Quivers
Sidekick to: Howard Stern
The Howard Stern Show (1981-present)
A supportive and ego-boosting sidekick in the vein of (who else?) Ed McMahon, Robin has stood by Howard's side for 30-plus years. Through the King of All Media's various firings and fines — not to mention visits from countless strippers and other entertainers so sketchy you're glad it's radio — it is Robin who has remained a fixture in his court. Her calming voice, horsey laugh, and comforting presence are a welcome balance to Howard's neurotic, rage-filled id. —Michael Endelman
12. Donkey
Sidekick to: Shrek
Shrek franchise (2001-present)
Donkey has more than his share of unattractive qualities. He talks too much, is (unsurprisingly) stubborn, and has the annoying habit of breaking out into song. But when you're a green ogre, there's a lot to be said about someone willing to accept you at face value (especially when that face is butt-ugly). Donkey is the friend who loves Shrek enough to make the monster love himself. For that, we heart him — even though he can sometimes be an ass. —Gilbert Cruz
11. Ron Weasley and Hermione Granger
Sidekicks to: Harry Potter
Harry Potter franchise (1997-2012)
When you're a teenage wizard pursued by an evil warlock who killed your parents, it helps to have friends like these. Without Hermione's brains, Harry would never know which herb or incantation to use. And Ron? Well, he and the Weasley clan have provided Harry with the one thing he needs the most — family. —Gilbert Cruz
10. Dwight Schrute
Sidekick to: Michael Scott
The Office (2005-13)
Part sycophant, part disciplinarian, all pain in the ass, The Office's Dwight is so eager to serve his boss that once, while racing to Michael's aid, he crashed his Trans-Am into a pole (and vomited all over the car). His creepy devotion is best described by the man-child himself: ''He's like Mozart, and I'm like Mozart's friend. No, I'm like Butch Cassidy, and Michael is like Mozart. You try and hurt Mozart, you're gonna get a bullet in your head, courtesy of Butch Cassidy.'' —Dan Snierson
9. Tattoo
Sidekick to: Mr. Roarke
Fantasy Island (1978-83)
We never understood the relationship between Mr. Roarke and Tattoo. Yes, they obviously shared the same amazing tailor — but there was something vaguely menacing about the way Roarke referred to his diminutive companion as ''my leettle friend.'' Whatever his role, Tattoo gave Fantasy Island yet another layer of mystery. Still, was that excitement — or the longing for a better life — we heard in his voice when he exclaimed, ''Da plane! Da plane!''? —Wook Kim
8. Ed Norton
Sidekick to: Ralph Kramden
Cavalcade of Stars, The Honeymooners (1951-56)
The Honeymooners' happy-go-lucky sewer worker serves as a scrawny omega to his rotund, irascible alpha-dog neighbor — and a co-conspirator in his crackpot schemes. Ed's spastic, loose-limbed antics also make him the target of his buddy's sputtering effusions of ''G-e-e-e-e-t OUT!'' And while Norton occasionally one-ups Ralph with a sly zinger — ''When you come down the street, there ain't no other side'' — he never loses his space-cadet charm. —Ben Spier
7. Samwise Gamgee
Sidekick to: Frodo Baggins
J.R.R. Tolkien's The Lord of the Rings series (1954-present)
Why is good ol' Sam so indispensable? Because Mr. Frodo's hairy hobbit heinie wasn't going to get to Mordor all by itself, was it? As Frodo's stouthearted servant, Sam of the Shire is the archetypal companion: He's devoted (see J.R.R. Tolkien's Lord of the Rings trilogy and Peter Jackson's 681-and-counting minutes of film), selfless (two words: ''Bye-bye, Bill''), and honest (suddenly consumed with a desire to rule the world? Sam will call you on it). Despite constantly rising to the orc-chasing, giant-spider-battling, Middle-earth-saving occasion, Sam still ends up second fiddle. And the humble halfling gardener wouldn't have it any other way. —Mandi Bierly
6. Dr. Watson
Sidekick to: Sherlock Holmes
Sherlock Holmes franchise (1887-present)
Who can ignore the good doctor's contributions to the sidekick community? Would Holmes's thunderclap insights resonate without that sturdy Watsonian sounding board? More to the point: Who'd tell the story in the first place? Watson is more than Holmes's friend: He (and now sometimes she thanks to the CBS series Elementary) is his humanity. The great detective is a bit of a calculating machine; Watson's his link to our species. Holmes may deduce the Who, What, and Where, but Watson gives us the Why. —Scott Brown
5. Ethel Mertz
Sidekick to: Lucy Ricardo
I Love Lucy, The Lucy-Desi Comedy Hour (1951-60)
Without Ethel to bail her out of trouble each week on I Love Lucy, original desperate housewife Lucy would have been nothing more than an overbearing harpy. But as cannily played by Vivian Vance, Mrs. Mertz — whose spats with hubby Fred hinted at dysfunction when TV rarely even acknowledged marital discord — was a perfectly exasperated partner in crime: happy to play along, even happier to put the kibosh on her pickle-prone friend's worst impulses. —Nicholas Fonseca
4. Chewbacca
Sidekick to: Han Solo
Star Wars franchise (1977-present)
With a gentle growl questioning Han's decision to abandon the Rebels in Episode IV, he spoke volumes about loyalty. In rescuing Yoda from clone assassins in Episode III, this ''walking carpet'' did more to save the galaxy than anyone's ever given him credit for. Protector of princesses, crack hyperdrive repairman, and unranked amateur chess player, Chewie's biggest role may be that of the Millennium Falcon's furry conscience. —Whitney Pastorek
3. George Costanza
Sidekick to: Jerry Seinfeld
Seinfeld (1990-98)
Loyal. Dependable. Generous. These words describe the finest sidekicks. They do not describe George Costanza. Jerry's pal was known to lie, cheat, and steal (not really, but he once smuggled a book into a restroom). So what was it that kept him on Jerry's speed dial? The comic's understanding that his own complicated, annoyance-ridden existence was that much better when compared with his short, bald buddy's. That's better than nothing. —Wook Kim
2. Robin
Sidekick to: Batman
Batman franchise (1940-present)
The Boy Wonder (né Dick Grayson) is the most iconic comic-book No. 2 of all time — and the source of all cape-and-tights homoeroticism. (Imagine the ad: Older male crime fighter, lacking female companionship, seeks pubescent male acrobat for nocturnal patrols.) Armchair analysis aside, he's a perfect No. 2 template: helping No. 1 thwack! pow! the bad guys, getting captured (or killed) when it suits No. 1's story line, and, most importantly, letting No. 1 get all the glory. —Scott Brown
1. Ed McMahon
Sidekick to: Johnny Carson
The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson (1962-92)
To say it's fitting that a former carnival barker would become the guy who hawked Johnny Carson and his guests at the top of The Tonight Show is to underestimate McMahon's unique television skills. ''Here's Johnny!'' became a catchphrase entirely because McMahon had a jazz musician's timing, sensing exactly how long to stretch the ''Heeeeeere's'' until it met the abrupt slash of the ''Johnny!'' If you watched him closely, you saw that McMahon was a master at keeping the conversational ball rolling, a subtle straight man. He saved a lot of crap material with an ad-lib or a prodding guffaw; he highlighted Johnny's great jokes by rolling out rich, genuine, infectious laughter. That's what friends — and sidekicks — are for. —Ken Tucker