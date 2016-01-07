The weirdest Golden Globes nominees ever

At the time of the 2001 Golden Globes, Zellweger was already a well-known actress thanks to Jerry Maguire and Empire Records, but she had yet to release the films for which she is most famous: Bridget Jones’s Diary, Chicago, and Cold Mountain. But with all these recognizable titles, Zellweger’s first Golden Globe win came from a quirky little black comedy called Nurse Betty. Although the somewhat forgotten film had an all-star cast — Morgan Freeman, Chris Rock, Greg Kinnear — the odd story about a delusional, love-struck nurse who chases the soap opera star with whom she invents a relationship while hit men try to kill her was definitely a bizarre choice for the Golden Globes to honor. The plot also seems to resemble Sandra Bullock's disappointing 2009 comedy All About Steve, which is somewhat ironic in that Zellweger beat out Bullock for the much better remembered film Miss Congeniality to win the 2001 Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy Golden Globe. —Dylan Kickham