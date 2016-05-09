A Walk to Remember: Where are they now?

Peter Coyote joined A Walk to Remember as Reverend Sullivan, the father to Moore's Jamie. A deeply religious man, the Reverend is concerned about his daughter getting involved in a relationship as she fights her illness. Coyote spent decades in the industry before taking on the role, racking up credits for Southern Comfort (1981), E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (1982), Jagged Edge (1985), Outrageous Fortune (1987), Bitter Moon (1992), Unforgettable (1996), Sphere (1998), Patch Adams (1998), and Erin Brockovich (2000). The actor, who picked up an Emmy nomination for his 1990 gig in Road to Avonlea, went on to appear in Femme Fatale (2002), the Return of the Living Dead movies, Resurrecting the Champ (2007), Good Kill (2014), and No Deposit (2015). Coyote also popped up in episodes of The Color of War, Deadwood, The Inside, and Brothers & Sisters, Law & Order: Trial by Jury, NCIS, Blue Bloods, and The Comey Rule; in 2015, Coyote won an Emmy for his work on PBS' The Roosevelts: An Intimate History.