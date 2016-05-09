A Walk to Remember: Where are they now?
In 2002, Mandy Moore and Shane West stole viewers' hearts as Jamie Sullivan and Landon Carter in the film adaptation of Nicholas Sparks' heart-wrenching novel, A Walk to Remember. The romance drama tells the story of a young woman living with leukemia and her unexpected relationship with the school's resident bad boy. In celebration of the film's 20th anniversary this year, EW takes a look at what the stars of the film have been up to since the movie's debut.
Shane West (Landon Carter)
Shane West took on the role of Landon Carter, the popular kid with a heart of gold, as his career began to heat up. He had built up his résumé in the mid-'90s with TV appearances in Picket Fences, Boy Meets World, Buffy the Vampire Slayer, and a starring role in Once and Again; he made a name for himself when Whatever It Takes and Get Over It hit theaters in the early 2000s. Following Walk, West continued his big-screen work, appearing in The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen (2003), What We Do Is Secret (2007), Red Sands (2009), Echelon Conspiracy (2009), The Presence (2010), Gossamer Folds (2020), and No Running (2021). He saw his greatest success in television, however, spending five years in the mid-2000s on ER, playing Michael on Nikita in the 2010s, and starring as John Alden in Salem. Most recently, he appeared on Gotham's final season as Batman baddie Bane.
Mandy Moore (Jamie Sullivan)
Mandy Moore charmed early in her career as A Walk to Remember's Jamie Sullivan. Before landing the gig, she made a 2001 appearance in The Princess Diaries as Lana, and released three studio albums as a part of her pop career: 1999's So Real, 2000's I Wanna Be with You, and 2001's Mandy Moore. She continued to release music after the movie's debut, dropping three more albums in the late 2000s, but largely focused on acting. Moore hit the big screen in How to Deal (2003), Chasing Liberty (2004), Saved! (2004), Romance & Cigarettes (2005), American Dreamz (2006), Southland Tales (2006), Because I Said So (2007), and Love, Wedding, Marriage (2011). She also lent her voice to the Tangled franchise as Rapunzel, and appeared in episodes of Entourage, Grey's Anatomy, and Red Band Society. Most recently she garnered critical praise as the Pearson family matriarch on tearjerker This Is Us. And after more than a decade, she finally released a new studio album, Silver Landings, in 2020.
Peter Coyote (Reverend Sullivan)
Peter Coyote joined A Walk to Remember as Reverend Sullivan, the father to Moore's Jamie. A deeply religious man, the Reverend is concerned about his daughter getting involved in a relationship as she fights her illness. Coyote spent decades in the industry before taking on the role, racking up credits for Southern Comfort (1981), E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (1982), Jagged Edge (1985), Outrageous Fortune (1987), Bitter Moon (1992), Unforgettable (1996), Sphere (1998), Patch Adams (1998), and Erin Brockovich (2000). The actor, who picked up an Emmy nomination for his 1990 gig in Road to Avonlea, went on to appear in Femme Fatale (2002), the Return of the Living Dead movies, Resurrecting the Champ (2007), Good Kill (2014), and No Deposit (2015). Coyote also popped up in episodes of The Color of War, Deadwood, The Inside, and Brothers & Sisters, Law & Order: Trial by Jury, NCIS, Blue Bloods, and The Comey Rule; in 2015, Coyote won an Emmy for his work on PBS' The Roosevelts: An Intimate History.
Daryl Hannah (Cynthia Carter)
Daryl Hannah added to her extensive filmography with a role as Cynthia Carter in A Walk to Remember, the mother to West's Landon. The famed actress was already a household name by the time she played the maternal figure, boasting parts in The Fury (1978), Blade Runner (1982), Splash (1984), Roxanne (1987), Wall Street (1987), Steel Magnolias (1989), Grumpy Old Men (1993), The Little Rascals (1994), and My Favorite Martian (1999). After Walk, Hannah made her debut as Elle Driver in Kill Bill: Vol. 1, returning to the role in the 2004 sequel. In recent years, she appeared in episodes of Hawaii Five-0 and picked up gigs as Angelica Turing in Netflix's Sense8 and Maxine Poole in Roku's The Now. On the love front, Hannah married rocker Neil Young in 2018.
Lauren German (Belinda)
Lauren German appeared in A Walk to Remember as Landon's ex-girlfriend Belinda. The role was one of German's first, having previously earned minor credits for Down to You (2000), a 2001 episode of 7th Heaven, and a 2002 episode of Going to California. Following her turn as Belinda, the actress booked gigs in The Texas Chainsaw Massacre (2003), Standing Still (2005), episodes of Sex, Love & Secrets, Hostel: Part II (2007), Dark Country (2009), and 2010 episodes of Happy Town. In recent years, German, who reunited with West in 2007's What We Do Is Secret, saw success on the small screen, appearing in Hawaii Five-0 from 2011 to 2012, Chicago P.D. in 2014, Chicago Fire from 2012 to 2015, and Lucifer from 2016 to 2021.
Clayne Crawford (Dean)
Clayne Crawford found his spot as Dean, a friend of Landon's. He played the popular student with just two credits to his name: a 1997 episode of Buffy the Vampire Slayer and an appearance in the 2001 indie horror One Blood Planet. After playing Dean, Crawford continued to add to his résumé with Swimfan (2002), A Love Song for Bobby Long (2004), The Great Raid (2005), Wristcutters: A Love Story (2006), Unknown (2006), and The Perfect Host (2010). The star turned to TV in recent years, hitting the small screen in episodes of 24, The Glades, Justified, Rogue, Rectify. and Into the Dark. He also starred in the Lethal Weapon reboot series before he was infamously fired in 2018 after his behavior on set went public.
Al Thompson (Eric)
Al Thompson appeared in A Walk to Remember as Eric, one of Landon's best friends. He came into the gig after earning credits for Flawless (1999), a 2000 episode of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, two episodes of Law & Order, and The Royal Tenenbaums (2001). Following Walk, Thompson booked gigs in Love Don't Cost a Thing (2003), Liberty Kid (2007), The Pill (2011), and Song One (2014). He expanded his résumé with TV roles, lending his voice to episodes of The Cleveland Show. Most recently he logged appearances on TV shows like Instinct, NOS4A2, Elementary, Zoo, and Conspiracy X: Reloaded.
Paz de la Huerta (Tracie)
Paz de la Huerta played Tracie, another member of the high school's popular group. Before joining the gang, de la Huerta earned credits for The Object of My Affection (1998), The Cider House Rules (1999), 2000 episodes of Law & Order, The Practice, and Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Chelsea Walls (2001), and Riding in Cars with Boys (2001). After the romance hit theaters, she appeared in Fierce People (2005), The Tripper (2006), Anamorph (2007), Choke (2008), Deception (2008), The Limits of Control (2009), and Enter the Void (2009). De la Huerta then played Lucy Danziger for an extended arc on Boardwalk Empire. Most recently she appeared in a film adaptation of Shakespeare's A Midsummer Night's Dream and the drama Puppy Love.
David Lee Smith (Dr. Carter)
David Lee Smith took on the role of Dr. Carter, Landon's estranged father, whom he calls on in Jamie's time of need. Smith filled his résumé with TV credits ahead of the role, appearing in '90s episodes of As the World Turns, One Life to Live, All My Children, Suddenly Susan, Star Trek: Voyager, and Pacific Blue. He also had a bit role in Fight Club (1999). After A Walk to Remember, Smith starred in Divine Secrets of the Ya-Ya Sisterhood (2002), Zodiac (2007), and The Man from Earth (2007). He spent the mid-2000s playing Rick Stetler on CSI: Miami, and recently worked on indie films and appeared in an episode of Hawaii Five-0.