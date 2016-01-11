'Waiting For Guffman' Reunion: See the Stars at SF Sketchfest

Fans who bleed red, white, and Blaine celebrated Christopher Guest's 'off-off-off-off' Broadway mockumentary at SF Sketchfest: EW Exclusive Photos

EW Staff
January 11, 2016 at 01:53 PM EST
<p>If you love Christopher Guest mockumentaries, chances are you know more about the fictional history of Blaine, Mo., than that of your own town. In <em>Waiting for Guffman</em>, Guest played Corky St. Clair, an eccentric small-town transplant from the big city who conceives a community-theater stage production to help celebrate Blaine&#8217;s 150th anniversary. Corky might be a genius&#8230; or he might be an idiot. But he has high hopes that include inviting famed Broadway producer, Mort Guffman, to opening night. With some luck, <em>Red, White, and Blaine</em> might be heading to the Great White Way!</p> <p>At <a href="http://sfsketchfest.com/" target="_blank">SF Sketchfest</a> on Jan. 9, <em>Guffman</em> screened as part of a Sesquicentennial + 20 tribute, with Kevin Pollak moderating a discussion with Guest and his players: Bob Balaban, Parker Posey, and Fred Willard. See photos exclusive to EW of the event, ahead.  </p> <p> </p>
A 'Waiting For Guffman' Reunion

Suzanne Tenner
Parker Posey, Christopher Guest, Fred Willard, Bob Balaban
Dan Dion
Bob Balaban, Christopher Guest, Parker Posey, and Fred Willard

Dan Dion
Kevin Pollak Moderated the Guffman Conversation at Sketchfest.
Dan Dion
Bob Balaban, Christopher Guest, Parker Posey, and Fred Willard in Conversation with Kevin Pollak
Dan Dion
Sketchfest's "Tribute to Waiting For Guffman: Sesquicentennial + 20” Took Place at the Castro Theatre in San Francisco
Dan Dion
Christopher Guest and Kevin Pollak
Dan Dion
Christopher Guest
Dan Dion
Fred Willard
Dan Dion
Parker Posey
Dan Dion
Bob Balaban
Dan Dion
The Guffman Crew With Moderator Kevin Pollak (right) and David Owen (left), One of the Festival's Founders
Dan Dion
