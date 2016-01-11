If you love Christopher Guest mockumentaries, chances are you know more about the fictional history of Blaine, Mo., than that of your own town. In Waiting for Guffman, Guest played Corky St. Clair, an eccentric small-town transplant from the big city who conceives a community-theater stage production to help celebrate Blaine’s 150th anniversary. Corky might be a genius… or he might be an idiot. But he has high hopes that include inviting famed Broadway producer, Mort Guffman, to opening night. With some luck, Red, White, and Blaine might be heading to the Great White Way!

At SF Sketchfest on Jan. 9, Guffman screened as part of a Sesquicentennial + 20 tribute, with Kevin Pollak moderating a discussion with Guest and his players: Bob Balaban, Parker Posey, and Fred Willard. See photos exclusive to EW of the event, ahead.