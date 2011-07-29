'The Voice': What's Next for the Top 8?
Movie role for Frenchie; new home bases for Beverly and Casey; albums for Javier and Vicci; writing, touring, and recording for Dia, Nakia, and Xenia -- get the scoop!
Frenchie Davis (Team Christina)
What's Next: A movie role! ''I got cast in a small role in a film, which I'll be shooting during the off day during our tour,'' Davis reveals. ''It's a comedy called Dumbbells. Carl Reiner and Tom Arnold are going to be in it. I literally laughed out loud reading the script. Ahh! I can envision it and everything. My role is really small. I'm playing an office receptionist who's also the face of a religious cult where all the members are bald.''
Dia Frampton (Team Blake)
What's Next: ''I've been writing a lot,'' Frampton says, ''like a song a day. I'm going to try to put out a record, but I don't know when. It could be October, it could be February. I play in a band with my sister called Meg & Dia. We just put out a record all by ourselves. I want to tour on that as well. We've been doing a lot of stuff with that band. The album is called Cocoon.''
Casey Weston (Team Adam)
What's Next: Weston is moving to Nashville to pursue her country-music career — but she's taking it slow. ''I've been looking for a place to live [in Nashville],'' she says. ''I've been meeting with a bunch of people, just to get my feet wet in the industry. I'm definitely exploring my options, but I am one of the most hesitant people in the world. I'm being very, very cautious with everyone and everything.''
Nakia (Team Cee Lo)
What's Next: After he finishes The Voice tour, Nakia will...tour more! ''My thing is touring, first and foremost,'' Nakia says. ''My band is really tight, and so getting them in front of all these new fans and letting them experience what a Nakia show is like outside of The Voice is really important to me.''
Vicci Martinez (Team Cee Lo)
What's Next: She's working on the record for the deal she signed with Universal. ''There's a few [writing] groups that I'm working with,'' Martinez says. ''At first it's kind of like a first date, you meet up with somebody and see if you connect and can make anything out of the project. So far, almost everyone I've met with has been great. There has been so much work coming out.'' What'll be the sound of the album? ''It's kind of like a driving rock-soul record,'' Martinez says, ''or rock-pop-soul.''
Beverly McClellan (Team Christina)
What's Next: It's unclear, but McClellan assures us: ''I'm gonna rock & roll. I'm gonna keep rocking and rolling!'' The first step was moving to L.A. permanently. ''I'm from Fort Lauderdale, but I live here now. There's going to be a lot of things on the plate, but it isn't going to be one specific thing. But it's all geared toward the same place.'' And that place is making music. ''I can't wait to collaborate with all of my new friends!'' McClellan says. ''Vicci and me? Forget about it! Are you kidding me? Frenchie and me, too? Me and Frenchie, we gonna blow up West Hollywood! It's gonna be on fire!''
Javier Colon (Team Adam)
What's Next: The season 1 winner is in the thick of putting together his album, which is tentatively set for release on Nov. 22, which is known as ''Super Tuesday'' in the music industry, when all the big albums hit stores before the holidays. ''The last couple weeks I've been doing double sessions, writers in the morning and then writers in the afternoon,'' Colon says. ''It has been a lot of 16-hour days, just going in and going at it.'' As for the sound, ''the vibe is definitely more of a pop singer-songwriter record with a bit of soul. Everything I sing has a soulful hint to it. I call it acoustic soul, but it's not just acoustic. There's going to be some records that almost sound like Coldplay-ish. We're aiming to make it radio-happy, to make sure that we can play some songs on the radio.''
Xenia (Team Blake)
What's Next: Xenia is prepping an EP, which should hit retailers this fall. ''We're still working on it, coming up with songs, getting the sound together, what I'm going to sound like,'' Xenia says. ''The sound is going to be not total pop. It's kind of a combination of pop and alternative. There's some happy songs, and then there's also the I-just-got-my-heart-broken songs. I'm looking to touch people or make them feel good.''