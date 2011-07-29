'The Voice': What's Next for the Top 8?

What's Next: The season 1 winner is in the thick of putting together his album, which is tentatively set for release on Nov. 22, which is known as ''Super Tuesday'' in the music industry, when all the big albums hit stores before the holidays. ''The last couple weeks I've been doing double sessions, writers in the morning and then writers in the afternoon,'' Colon says. ''It has been a lot of 16-hour days, just going in and going at it.'' As for the sound, ''the vibe is definitely more of a pop singer-songwriter record with a bit of soul. Everything I sing has a soulful hint to it. I call it acoustic soul, but it's not just acoustic. There's going to be some records that almost sound like Coldplay-ish. We're aiming to make it radio-happy, to make sure that we can play some songs on the radio.''