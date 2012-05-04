'The Voice': Top 4's Highs/Lows
Juliet Simms, Jermaine Paul, Tony Lucca, and Chris Mann vie for votes to become the season 2 champ; we pick their best/worst moments leading up to the big decision
Juliet Simms (Team Cee Lo): HIGH POINT
''It's A Man's, Man's, Man's World'' (Live Rounds, Week 5)
In the semifinals, Juliet made Voice history with one of the best performances in the show's two seasons. Juliet had faced fierce competition from teammate Jamar Rogers all along the way, but her showstopping rendition of the James Brown classic pushed her into the final four — and may have made her the one to beat.
Juliet Simms (Team Cee Lo): LOW POINT
''Oh! Darling''
We don't want to pick a low point for Juliet, but if we had to choose, it's only fair to go for her earliest performance in the blind auditions. Knowing what we know now, the Beatles' ''Oh! Darling'' was probably not the best song to show off the sheer power of Juliet's rocker chops. But again, Juliet's supposed ''worst'' performance is still far better than some contestants' series bests. RaeLynn, anyone?
Jermaine Paul (Team Blake): HIGH POINT
''Get Out of My Dreams, Get Into My Car'' (Battle Rounds, Week 3)
You may not immediately remember Jermaine's battle against the obnoxiously capitalized ALyX, but think back and you'll recall that the one-sided tidal wave of talent launched Jermaine into frontrunner status before the live shows even began. Not only did he easily win the battle, but he also forced everyone else to raise their game in the vocal war that ensued during the following weeks.
Jermaine Paul (Team Blake): LOW POINT
''Livin' on a Prayer'' (Live Rounds, Week 1)
After setting himself up as an early favorite for the live shows, Jermaine kicked off the first set of live performances with a tawdry display of smoke and lights, all of which was just too much and too loud. Maybe it's simply the unlucky fact that Jermaine was the first of this season's contestants, introducing viewers to the over-the-top production concepts that were not only distracting, but just plain unnecessary.
Tony Lucca (Team Adam): HIGH POINT
''...Baby One More Time'' (Live Rounds, Week 4)
A man can only put up with being called ''one dimensional'' for so long. After weeks of Christina criticizing his abilities, Tony rocked the boat with an edgy, tongue-in-cheek tribute to Christina's biggest rival, pop queen Britney Spears. He sounded great, but what's more, he delivered a melodious slap in the face to the typically sardonic Christina. And we all cheered.
Tony Lucca (Team Adam): LOW POINT
''In Your Eyes'' (Live Rounds, Week 2)
All eyes were on Tony as he took the stage for his first live performance, which turned out to be a complete downer. Peter Gabriel's vocal chill pill was far too low-key for Tony, whose momentum screeched to a halt after the dead fish of a performance. His fans didn't care, though, and voted him through anyway.
Chris Mann (Team Christina): HIGH POINT
''Because We Believe (Ama Credi E Vai)'' (Blind Auditions, Week 1)
It wasn't until the semifinals that Chris finally tackled another operatic song, which immediately took us back to the tenor who made the coaches turn their chairs around in the first place. Did we know at the time that he would go on to experiment with Coldplay and Simon & Garfunkel? Of course not. But for a brief moment, it was the pure beauty of Chris's voice that captivated the coaches and the country.
Chris Mann (Team Christina): LOW POINT
''Viva La Vida'' (Live Rounds, Week 3)
Chris's attempt to show versatility with an awkward take on Coldplay only served to elicit cringes. For one thing, Coldplay should never be sung by anyone but Coldplay, especially a song like ''Viva La Vida.'' For another, the more Chris deviated from his classical training, the less we wanted to vote for him.