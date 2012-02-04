'The Voice' Returns: 8 Things We Can't Wait to See
Songs, styles, stars, and more that we're looking forward to once season 2 kicks off tonight
That Prince medley we've been promised
We hear that the judges will team up to sing the Purple One's classics in the second episode, much like they did with Cee Lo's hit ''Crazy'' last season. We'll bet that the frequently naked Adam Levine would make a great match for Prince's ''Dirty Mind.''
The return of Cee Lo's amazing outfits
The velour track suits. The sequined jump suits. The head-to-toe red. We love Cee Lo's style, and we want more of it, preferably topped off by crazy-giant sunglasses. Superfreak it up!
Listening to Christina totally school those young'uns
Just when you think she's not paying attention, she'll totter up to the stage, unleash a wail so powerful that only one of her madly waving hands can steady its gale force, and make those kids thank their lucky Louboutins that she's their coach.
Letting Blake teach us about country music
''Some contestants think they can put on some boots and a hat and sing with a twang, and they're country,'' Shelton recently told EW. Kiss-ups will try to cover Shelton's songs, and they'll inevitably flub them. And then Blake will deliver the most entertaining Nashville 101 lecture of their lives.
Getting to see Kelly Clarkson, Lionel Richie, and Alanis Morissette — on the same stage
They're the new advisers to the judges, along with Ne-Yo, Robin Thicke, Kenny ''Babyface'' Edmonds, and Miranda Lambert (a.k.a. Mrs. Blake Shelton). But Clarkson's the best surprise. When the most famous Idol alum joins the competition, you know things are about to get good.
More drag-out fights between the judges
We love to see them bicker over who gets which singer on his or her team, and the promos tell us that this year the bickering's gonna get good. ''You've got chops. You have really, really good chops,'' Christina tells one contestant. When Shelton jokes that he doesn't know what ''chops'' means, she snaps, ''See? You don't know, ?cause you're not a real vocalist.'' Ouch.
Hearing Adam Levine make awesomely inappropriate comments
Remember last season, when Adam told a high-voiced guy, ''Don't be insulted by this. I thought you were a chick''? Well, he also inspires Shelton, who famously told Beverly McClellan, "You come out here looking sexy, and HOT, and Daddy likey."
Tears!
Javier did it last season. Christina did it last season. Adam got pretty close. But by the end of this season, we'd like to see everybody cry. And not just because Christina yells at them.