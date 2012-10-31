'The Voice': Meet the Top 20!
EW exclusive First Look! Official portraits of all members of Teams Adam, Blake, Cee Lo, and Xtina, accompanied by our quick scouting notes
Amanda Brown
Team: Adam
Best Performance: ''Vision of Love''
Finding Her Voice: She's got enough gospel-inflected power to sing backup for Adele and Alicia Keys, and more than enough range to make it as a soulful solo singer.
Bryan Keith
Team: Adam
Best Performance: ''It Will Rain''
Finding His Voice: Bryan's gravely rasp gives even the sappiest song a rocker edge — see his knockout performance of Bryan Adams' ''(Everything I Do) I Do It For You'' for proof.
Joselyn Rivera
Team: Adam
Best Performance: ''Love On Top''
Finding Her Voice: There's a big voice inside that tiny frame. Joselyn's classic R&B sound makes her stand out among a sea of poppier performers.
Loren Allred
Team: Adam
Best Performance: ''You Know I'm No Good''
Finding Her Voice: Though we didn't see a full performance from Loren until this week, her sultry take on Amy Winehouse proved she's got the goods — specifically, a strong tone and some wicked high notes.
Melanie Martinez
Team: Adam
Best Performance: ''Toxic''
Finding Her Voice: You either love her raspy, breathy, gothic-Hello-Kitty-meets-Emily-the-Strange thing or you hate it. Luckily for Melanie, Adam loves it.
Cassadee Pope
Team: Blake
Best Performance: ''Torn''
Finding Her Voice: Her rock band Hey Monday toured with Fall Out Boy, and her solo work's just as strong: All four coaches turned their chairs for her during the blind auditions. The bad news? She has a lot to live up to now.
Julio Cesar Castillo
Team: Blake
Best Performance: ''La Bamba''
Finding His Voice: A lifelong mariachi singer, he's the only performer left who can bring a Latin flair to the competition. Yes, he can also handle the pop-crossover stuff (see his version of ''Somebody to Love''), but when you're a Richie Valens fan competing against five billion soul singers, you stand out in a very good way.
Liz Davis
Team: Blake
Best Performance: ''Gunpowder and Lead''
Finding Her Voice: On a team where many great country singers have been eliminated, Liz has outlasted everyone with her rebel yell, always taking on the shootin'-and-partyin' songs with full swagger. It's got to be a good sign that she's done two songs by Blake's wife Miranda Lambert and he hasn't kicked her off yet.
Michaela Paige
Team: Blake
Best Performance: ''I Hate Myself for Loving You''
Finding Her Voice: At 16, she's one of the season's youngest competitors — and with her gruff, glam-rock holler, she's also one of the scrappiest. Just ask Adam, who says she attacks a battle round like ''a musical pillow fight.''
Terry McDermott
Team: Blake
Best Performance: ''Maybe I'm Amazed''
Finding His Voice: He looks like a Britpop superstar, and he sings like one, too, barreling through power ballads and rocking high notes that would leave Noel and Liam Gallagher gobsmacked, dropping all kinds of new and inventive curse words. McDermott has been a standout from the beginning, and he'll likely be there toward the end.
Cody Below
Team: Cee Lo
Best Performance: ''Jolene''
Finding His Voice: A rodeo king's son who can rock a Lady Gaga song (''Telephone'') and insists that he was ''an elderly black lady'' in a past life? Is this guy a Voice contestant or a subplot on Nashville? Either way, he's awesome.
Diego Val
Team: Cee Lo
Best Performance: ''Jessie's Girl''
Finding His Voice: There aren't too many rock 'n' roll voices this season, so when there are fists to pump and lyrics to growl, he automatically ranks among the best contenders. Plus, the guy volunteers helping poor kids in hospitals. How can you possibly root against him?
Mackenzie Bourg
Team: Cee Lo
Best Performance: ''Call Me Maybe''
Finding His Voice: Bourg is one of the few Voice contestants who plays guitar, which allows him to put a fresh indie-pop spin on the Top 40 hits he covers. Plus, it doesn't hurt that he looks like Justin Bieber. (Screams!)
Nicholas David
Team: Cee Lo
Best Performance: ''She's Gone''
Finding His Voice: With his unique look and a gorgeously rich voice that's earned him comparisons to Aaron Neville, David embodies what this show is all about. He brings so much soul to his songs, the coaches admit they're surprised that he's a white guy.
Trevin Hunte
Team: Cee Lo
Best Performance: ''Listen''
Finding His Voice: Not only does he have a great backstory — his teacher told him he'd never amount to anything, and he's here to prove that teacher wrong — Hunte can work an inspirational moment like nobody else on the show, lifting each song to an Uplifting! Earth-Shattering! Conclusion! When he sings, Cee Lo says he hears ''the grace of God'' in his voice.
Adriana Louise
Team: Christina
Best Performance: ''Already Gone''
Finding Her Voice: Adriana's rich tone would make her stand out even if she didn't have a tragic, much-touted backstory.
De'Borah
Team: Christina
Best Performance: ''Hey, Soul Sister''
Finding Her Voice: Between her incredible energy, her funky gospel holler, and her quirky preppy style, De'Borah may be season 3's most memorable contestant thus far.
Devyn DeLoera
Team: Christina
Best Performance: ''I Have Nothing''
Finding Her Voice: Growly power, major hair, a saucy stage presence — is it too early to dub Devyn ''Baby Christina''?
Dez Duron
Team: Christina
Best Performance: ''Stuck on You''
Finding His Voice: Smooth, steady Dez proves that charm and teen idol looks go a long way in a reality competition. Who knew?!
Sylvia Yacoub
Team: Christina
Best Performance: ''Best Thing I Never Had''
Finding Her Voice: You like runs and ad-libs? Fiery Sylvia's got your runs and ad-libs right here. She's also got the chops to kill a melody when she feels like sticking to one.