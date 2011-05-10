'The Voice': 14 Who May Look Familiar to You
From ''Jersey Girl'' to ''American Idol,'' ''Born to Diva'' to ''American Juniors,'' here's why so many of these faces may ring a bell
Raquel Castro
This member of Team Christina starred in Kevin Smith's 2003 flop Jersey Girl as the plucky daughter of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's characters. (Man, remember Bennifer? Those weren't the days.) Take a look at this adorable footage of her singing a song from Sweeney Todd in the movie, or this video of her interviewing celebrities backstage at 2004's Kids Choice Awards.
Frenchie Davis
The best-known Voice contestant of all knocked our socks off during American Idol's auditions and Hollywood Week in 2003 — then got knocked off the show when topless photos from her teenage years surfaced. That same year, the big-voiced diva went on to perform ''Seasons of Love'' in the Broadway production of Rent, then toured the country with Dreamgirls in 2004 and Ain't Misbehavin' in 2008. The latter show's cast recording earned a Grammy nomination in 2009.
Javier Colon
Smooth-voiced Javier was signed to Capitol Records and released two full-length albums, 2003's Javier and 2006's Left of Center. Javier's first single, ''Crazy,'' debuted on the Billboard Hot 100 and, at its peak, reached #42 on Billboard's Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart. The singer subsequently broke ties with the label but continued to make music, opening for major acts such as Joss Stone and the Indigo Girls.
Tarralyn Ramsey
Tarralyn released her first gospel CD with Verity/Warner Bros. in 2000. Then, in 2003, she won the first and only season of VH1's Born to Diva, a reality competition in which would-be Mariahs tried to impress the likes of Gloria Estefan, Patti LaBelle, and Kelly Rowland with both their pipes and their larger-than-life attitudes. Tarralyn subsequently released another album with Verity/Warner Bros. and toured with Mary J. Blige and Ray Charles. Check out the video for her single Up Against All Odds, which begins with a clip from Born to Diva.
Cherie Oakley
Cherie is a seasoned backup singer who has supported Carrie Underwood and Gretchen Wilson on tour. She's also a co-writer of ''Turn On the Radio,'' which became a hit when it was recorded by Reba McEntire. (Reba, incidentally, is going to serve as a guest mentor on The Voice this week.) American Idol contestant Lauren Alaina also performed the song during this season's Top 24 week.
Casey Desmond
The glam rocker who impressed Adam Levine has written songs that have been featured in episodes of MTV's My Super Sweet 16, Road Rules/The Real World, and Human Giant, as well as the trailer for The Mysteries of Pittsburgh. She's also the official composer for Oprah Winfrey's Harpo Productions.
Vicci Martinez
Frenchie's not the only Voice contestant with ties to American Idol. Vicci was selected for Hollywood Week during that singing competition's first season, but she elected not to go: ''Having to sing cover songs all the time, and [being told] what to wear — I just couldn't do it,'' she told a local news affiliate in Tacoma, Washington, after the fact. (Presumably, she's all right with singing cover songs now.) Vicci also made it to the semifinals on CBS's Star Search in 2003.
Dia Frampton
Quirky Dia formed a band with her sister Meg (called, appropriately enough, Meg & Dia) in 2004. They performed at Warped Tour in 2006 and 2007, opened for Angels & Airwaves in 2008, and were signed with Warner Bros. for three years before being dropped in 2010.
Serabee
The artist formerly known as Sarah Buras was once signed with Universal Republic records. She also penned ''Crazy Chick,'' which Charlotte Church recorded; it reached No. 2 on the U.K. charts.
Emily Valentine
No, she's not the living embodiment of a certain memorable 90210 character. But Emily did make a big impression when she auditioned for American Idol's eighth season. Back then, she was going by Emily Wynne-Hughes. Like Vicci and Frenchie, Emily also made it to Hollywood, but ended up getting cut after she forgot the lyrics to a Fleetwood Mac number.
Kelsey Rey
Mickey Mouse alert! When she was 12 years old, Kelsey was a member of the Disney girl group Funn Club. Their reimagining of ''Whoop There It Is!'' — ''Party over here/Party over there/Hands in the air/Shake your derriere!'' — is a masterpiece on par with Aaron Carter's ''Aaron's Party (Come Get It).'' Her single ''Masquerade'' has also been viewed 1.4 million times on YouTube.
Tje Austin
His hair is so big because it's full of talent. The soft-spoken singer has already opened for R&B and hip-hop acts including Trey Songz, Anthony David, and Dwele.
Tori and Taylor Thompson
Like Kelsey, these sisters have been making music since they were too short to ride roller coasters. Tori and Taylor were two of the five winners of American Juniors, the fairly terrible American Idol spinoff that aired in 2003. (That was a really big year for eventual Voice contestants!) Fun fact: Pretty Little Liars star Lucy Hale also got her start by winning American Juniors.