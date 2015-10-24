Vin Diesel's Best Moments

Diesel is a Dungeons & Dragons enthusiast, and not just in a secret, play-it-while-no-one-is-watching way – he is a loud and proud D&D geek. The action star regularly references the game on his Facebook page and even had a Dungeons & Dragons-themed birthday cake in July 2015. "What was fun about Vin is I didn't realize he was such a fantasy nerd himself," costar Elijah Wood said at the October 2015 premiere of The Last Witch Hunter. "He grew up playing Dungeons & Dragons and reading Tolkien. One of our first days working together we were talking about, like, The Silmarillion. He was telling me that I should tell Peter Jackson to make The Silmarillion, and that was fascinating. In that way I suppose it's interesting for people to know that this is almost closer to what he loves than many of his other characters."