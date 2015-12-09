All The Best Looks From The 2015 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

Just call them angels of the morning.

By Madeline Boardman December 09, 2015 at 03:16 AM EST

1 of 10

Taylor Hill, Selena Gomez, and Megan Puleri

Credit: Kevin Mazur/WireImage
Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 10

Gigi Hadid

Credit: Kevin Kane/FilmMagic

3 of 10

Martha Hunt

Credit: Adam Jeffery/CNBC
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 10

Alessandra Ambrosio, Behati Prinsloo, Elsa Hosk, Candice Swanepoel, Lily Aldridge, Adriana Lima, Romee Strijd

Credit: Adam Jeffery/CNBC
Advertisement

5 of 10

Adriana Lima

Credit: Taylor Hill/Getty Images

6 of 10

Joan Smalls

Credit: Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images
Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 10

Kendall Jenner

Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 10

Candice Swanepoel

Credit: Adam Jeffery/CNBC
Advertisement

9 of 10

Lily Donaldson

Credit: Michael Stewart/FilmMagic
Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 10

Cindy Bruna and The Weeknd

Credit: Adam Jeffery/CNBC
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Madeline Boardman