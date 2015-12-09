All The Best Looks From The 2015 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show
Just call them angels of the morning.
Taylor Hill, Selena Gomez, and Megan Puleri
Credit: Kevin Mazur/WireImage
Gigi Hadid
Credit: Kevin Kane/FilmMagic
Martha Hunt
Credit: Adam Jeffery/CNBC
Alessandra Ambrosio, Behati Prinsloo, Elsa Hosk, Candice Swanepoel, Lily Aldridge, Adriana Lima, Romee Strijd
Credit: Adam Jeffery/CNBC
Adriana Lima
Credit: Taylor Hill/Getty Images
Joan Smalls
Credit: Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images
Kendall Jenner
Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Candice Swanepoel
Credit: Adam Jeffery/CNBC
Lily Donaldson
Credit: Michael Stewart/FilmMagic
Cindy Bruna and The Weeknd
Credit: Adam Jeffery/CNBC
