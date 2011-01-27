'Vampire Diaries': Where Were We?

How long can Damon bury his feelings for Elena (Nina Dobrev)?

Elijah (Daniel Gillies), one of the Original vampires, entered the picture, and everyone assumed he wanted to hand Elena over to Klaus, the oldest, baddest bloodsucker of them all. (More on them later.) Stefan (Paul Wesley) and Damon realized the only way they could keep Elena safe was by working together and not letting her come between them like Katherine (Elena's vampire doppelganger) had. That led to Stefan apologizing for essentially turning his brother into a vampire 145 years ago by bringing him a woman to feed on during his transformation, when Damon had intended to die a true death instead. (Damon thought Katherine, his reason for wanting to become a vampire, had burned to death, so what was the point?) Stefan admitted he'd been selfish: He hadn't wanted to be alone; he needed his brother. With that, Damon went to Elena and said what he needed her to hear just once: "I love you, Elena. And it's because I love you, I can't be selfish with you.... I don't deserve you. But my brother does? God, I wish you didn't have to forget this. But you do," he said. Then, through a single tear, he compelled her to not remember it. Says exec producer Kevin Williamson: ''He's gonna do everything he can to turn his feelings off of Elena. He's a hot, sexy vampire. It just makes no sense for him not to have little toys.''

In a series first, we'll get to see the bedroom and bathroom in which he plays with them. One woman who may end up in Damon's stacked stone rain shower or standalone tub: Andie Star (guest Dawn Olivieri), a sexy, smart local TV news reporter who meets Damon through her friend Jenna (Sara Canning). ''Remember that anyone not wearing or consuming vervain is completely susceptible to whatever Damon wants,'' Somerhalder says. ''There's no way he's not gonna have fun. It sounds sort of sadistic and strange, but whether he's ripping someone's head off, or whether he's saving a kitten, he's gonna do it in his own way.''