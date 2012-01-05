'Vampire Diaries': A Look Back...and Ahead!

Where we left off: What Damon and Elena didn't know is that Klaus had told Katherine (when she was posing as Elena) that he'd given his hybrids the order to kill Damon if he died. Katherine had gone to Stefan and told him she was going through with Damon's plan regardless. She wanted to save Damon, but the only way that would happen is if Stefan cared enough to stop Damon from staking Klaus. Stefan stopped Damon, and Klaus gave him his freedom — as he said he would when Mikael was confirmed dead and his superstake had been destroyed. Katherine told Stefan to get mad at Klaus for all he'd stolen from him and convinced Stefan to make Klaus pay. Stefan phoned Klaus to tell him he'd kidnapped his siblings' coffins. Klaus threatened to kill Stefan and everyone who'd just plotted his death. "You do that, and you will never see your family again," Stefan said. ''I wonder, Klaus, as someone who's been one step ahead for a thousand years, were you prepared for this?''

Where he's headed: ''Stefan's tunnel vision when it comes to hitting Klaus where it hurts begins in the first episode,''Plec says. ''But it really escalates in the second, where we get the sense that this guy, who used to be much more concerned with protecting [against ] collateral damage, now has no concerns about who might get hurt as he tries to get Klaus to back off and get rid of his hybrids from Mystic Falls. Stefan goes to some really, really extreme lengths to try to get Klaus to blink in their standoff, and his methods are not very much appreciated by Elena.... He does something really hardcore to Elena and with Elena in the second episode, that emotionally and personally hits her so hard she's not so sure she wants to forgive him.''