'Vampire Diaries': Everything You Need to Know for Season 2

Cliff-hanger No. 1: Did Jeremy, Elena's brother, just try to turn himself into a vampire?

Jeremy (Steven R. McQueen) had a tough first season. He recently read Elena's diary and found out the truth that his sister had let Damon erase from his memory: Vicki, the one equally screwed-up person who?d made his life bearable after his parents' deaths, had been turned into a vampire by a bored Damon, couldn't control her fangs around Jeremy at the school Halloween party, and was staked by Stefan when she tried to attack Elena. He also just learned from Damon, fresh from that basement fire, that Anna — a vampire who?d fallen for Jeremy while successfully trying to free her mother, Pearl, from the church tomb — died at the hands of his uncle John. (John had previously killed Pearl after he found out she?d passed Johnathan Gilbert?s device along to Damon. Johnathan had supposedly fancied Pearl in 1864 until his magic vampire-detecting compass revealed her true identity and he turned on her.) In a moment of kindness, Damon offered to take away Jeremy?s suffering again by erasing his memory of the night. Jeremy declined, but asked Damon if being able to turn off the pain as a vampire makes life easier? ''Life sucks either way, Jeremy,'' Damon said. ''At least if you're a vampire, you don't have to feel bad about it.... I did it for a very long time, and life was a lot easier.'' Jeremy drank the vial of Anna's blood that she'd previously given him hoping he?d change for her and downed a large number of Elena?s prescription pills. He'll awake in the season 2 premiere — but as a human saved in time or one mid-transformation?