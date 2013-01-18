'Vampire Diaries': The Essential Episodes
Why is ''The Departed'' a game changer? ''Ghost World'' a weeper? What are three ''Delena''/''Stelena'' classics? Answers here!
Essential Gamechangers
''Founder's Day'' (season 1 finale, pictured)
What happened: We gasped (then squealed) as we watched Damon share a passionate liplock with Elena on her front porch. Only it wasn't Elena, it was Katherine — which we figured out when she went inside and cut off Uncle John's fingers with a kitchen knife and stabbed him in the gut.
Why it's essential: This is when fans truly grasped what kind of twists the writers had in their arsenal.
''Klaus'' (season 2, episode 19)
What happened: Elijah revealed to Elena that The Curse of the Sun and the Moon — which kept vampires from walking in daylight and werewolves from determining when/if they shifted — was fake.
Why it's essential: Until this episode, we thought Klaus wanted to break the curse so vampires could walk in the sun, but there was something much deeper at work. Turned out Klaus's father was a werewolf, and the curse kept Klaus' werewolf side dormant. Once he sacrificed the doppelgänger (Elena), he would become a vampire-werewolf hybrid who could sire his own bloodline.
''The Departed'' (season 3 finale)
What happened: Fearing the end was near for the Salvatore Brothers, Elena finally chose between them and told Damon it would always be Stefan. She, however, was the one who died — with Damon's blood in her system.
Why it's essential: It set Elena up to become a vampire in the season 4 premiere and change the show forever: Vampire Elena has now chosen Damon.
How it's still in play: Season 4 has become about finding a cure for vampirism — and Stefan, Damon, and Klaus all want it for Elena.
Delena 101
''Rose'' (season 2, episode 8)
What happened: After the Salvatore brothers teamed to rescue Elena from Elijah (in his first appearance in the series), Elena ran to Stefan not Damon.
Why it's essential: The brothers recognized they wouldn't be able to keep Elena safe from Klaus if they let her come between them like her doppelgänger (and their sire) Katherine had.
Essential exchange: Damon, telling Elena that he loved her was the most selfish thing he'd ever done: ''And it's because I love you that I can't be selfish with you, why you can't know this. I don't deserve you. But my brother does.'' (Then he compelled her to forget everything he'd just said. But as a vampire, she now remembers.)
''As I Lay Dying,'' (season 2 finale, pictured)
What happened: Damon received a lethal werewolf bite from Tyler.
Why it's essential: On his deathbed, with Elena by his side, Damon essentially admitted defeat. He told her he knew she loved Stefan, and that it would always be Stefan, but he wanted her to know he loved her, too. She admitted she also had feelings for him and kissed him gently.
Essential exchange:
Damon: You should have met me in 1864. You would have liked me.
Elena: I like you now. Just the way you are.
How it played out: After Katherine arrived with the cure — Klaus' blood, which Stefan had procured by agreeing to become Klaus' wingman and sacrifice all that Elena liked about him — the fight for Elena's heart became a fair one.
''Heart of Darkness'' (season 3, episode 19)
What happened: After learning of the sunlit dream Damon gave Rose on the day she died, Elena saw another side of him — mainly how hot he looked in a motel room with his shirt hanging open. And this happened.
Why it's essential: Damon reminded Elena she would have to accept the good and bad in him. Judging from their makeout session, her resistance to his darker side was majorly fading.
How it's still in play: In season 4's ''My Brother's Keeper,'' Elena and Damon finally had sex. But is her heightened lust for him now that she's a vampire a sign of true love, or the result of her sire bond? In season 4's ''O Come, All Ye Faithful,'' Damon set Elena free and told her to keep her distance.
Stelena 101
''The Turning Point'' (season 1, episode 10)
What happened: Logan Fell returned to expose the Salvatores as vampires.
Why it's essential: Stefan realized his relationship with Elena put her in danger and broke up with her. After Elena fought for their relationship, Stefan adopted a policy of letting her decide how to live her life. Oh and, ahem, make-up sex marked the couple's first time together.
Essential exchange: ''No, you don't get to make that decision for me. If you walk away, it's for you, because I know what I want. Stefan, I love you.'' —Elena
How it played out: The afterglow was short-lived. In his bedroom, Elena discovered a photo of Katherine, a woman who looked just like her, dated 1864. It was a seed of distrust, and our first sighting of the doppelgänger.
''The Last Day'' (season 2, episode 20, pictured)
What happened: Damon force-fed Elena his blood in case she died during Klaus' sacrifice ritual. During a sunset hike, Elena admitted to Stefan she never wanted to become a vampire.
Why it's essential: This is why Stefan felt so guilty for saving Matt first, as drowning Elena requested, in the season 3 finale — and why he'll do whatever he must to find the cure for vampirism we've heard about in season 4.
''We All Go a Little Mad Sometimes'' (season 4, episode 6)
What happened: As haunted Elena contemplated suicide after killing vampire hunter Connor, Stefan sent Damon to talk her down because he seemed to be the one she trusted and listened to now.
Why it's essential: Afterward, Stefan told Elena that he understood why she'd been driven to Damon during Stefan's Ripper phase but that he couldn't keep doing this. She agreed. And they broke up.
How it's still in play: Stefan still believes it's the sire bond — the reason Elena had been doing whatever made Damon happy — that makes her now want to be with Damon. And in season 4's ''O Come, All Ye Faithful,'' he found out that Elena had slept with Damon.
Mystic Falls High 101 (a.k.a. This school needs a security guard)
''The Last Dance'' (season 2, episode 18, pictured)
What happened: Dances don't usually end well at Mystic Falls High, but the 1960s Decade Dance was a real doozy. When Klaus showed up in Alaric's body, he and Bonnie fought to her death. Correction: Damon and Bonnie had devised a plan for Bonnie to fake her death. Twist!
Why it's essential: Damon made it clear (as he would again and again throughout the series) that the ends justify the means when it comes to Elena.
Essential exchange: ''Don't get me wrong, Stefan. I don't mind being the bad guy. I'll make all the life and death decisions while you're busy worrying about collateral damage. I'll even let her hate me for it. But at the end of the day, I'll be the one to keep her alive.'' —Damon
''The Reckoning'' (season 3, episode 5)
What happened: As the gang broke into MFHS for senior prank night (mouse traps in the classroom? toilet-papering the pool? amateurs!), Klaus commandeered the school. He turned off Stefan's humanity and compelled him to feed on Elena. He also turned Tyler into a hybrid. Oh, and Matt attempted suicide to communicate with Vicki.
Why it's essential: We learned that in order for Klaus to sire a line of devoted hybrids, he needs human Elena's blood.
''Before Sunset'' (season 3, episode 21)
What happened: Evil Alaric tortured Caroline in his old classroom to bait Elena..
Why it's essential: Klaus teamed with the Salvatores to free the girls, but escaped with Elena, who he intended to bleed dry before leaving town. This is when she suffered the head injury that Dr. Fell secretly healed with Damon's vampire blood.
How it's still in play: The school is still the safest place in town to hold captives, apparently: In season 4's ''After School Special,'' Rebekah returned to psychologically torture Elena, Stefan, and Caroline there undisturbed.
Caroline & Tyler 101
''By the Light of the Moon,'' (season 2, episode 11, pictured)
What happened: Tyler endured his first bone-breaking werewolf transformation in the Lockwood family cellar. He begged Caroline to leave so he wouldn't hurt her, but she refused until he sprouted his vampire-killing canines.
Why it's essential: After considering Tyler the token d-bag of Mystic Falls throughout season 1, Caroline saw his vulnerability, particularly when she returned and found him lying naked and crying in the fetal position. Though the pair wouldn't become lovers until after Elena's 18th birthday party in the season 3 premiere, this was the true beginning of their relationship.
''The Departed'' (season 3 finale)
What happened: Tyler, having broken his hybrid sire bond to Klaus, was prepared to leave town with Caroline after Alaric outed them both to the Council as supernatural beings.
Why it's essential: When Alaric staked Klaus, Caroline thought Tyler would die because all the vampires and hybrids in an Original's line die after that Original is killed. What she didn't realize was that Klaus was very much alive — in Tyler's body — and still very much harboring his crush on Caroline.
''O Come, All Ye Faithful'' (season 4, episode 9)
What happened: Caroline and Tyler, who'd been pretending to be broken up to distract Klaus, butted heads over Tyler's plan to switch bodies with Klaus so that the 12 hybrids whose sire bonds Tyler and his werewolf friend Hayley had helped break could go free.
Why it's essential: The body swap never happened because Hayley, who has an agenda of her own, tipped off Klaus, who slaughtered those 12 hybrids.
How it's still in play: Seething from Tyler's betrayal, Klaus was last seen killing Tyler's mother, Mayor Carol Lockwood. How will Tyler react? And how does this change Klaus' feelings for Caroline?
Jeremy 101 (a.k.a. Jeremy Gilbert, Vampire Hunter)
''Haunted'' (season 1, episode 7)
What happened: New vampire Vicki nearly convinced Jeremy to leave town with her — until she bit his lip and couldn't control herself from drinking his blood. Stefan ultimately had to stake her. At home, Jeremy had an emotional outburst, prompting Damon to compel him to forget Vicki's death.
Why it's essential: It was the first time Jeremy was compelled against his will, and the start of a long list of loved ones he'd lose to vampire-related business — Anna, Aunt Jenna, Uncle John, Alaric, and human Elena.
''We All Go a Little Mad Sometimes'' (season 4, episode 6)
What happened: To stop hallucinations driving Elena to suicide after she killed vampire hunter Connor, Jeremy had to activate his hunter's mark by killing a vampire.
Why it's essential: This is Jeremy's juiciest story line to date — he's now wired to kill the very people he wants to protect. And Klaus needs him.
''O Come, All Ye Faithful'' (season 4, episode 9, pictured)
What happened: Jeremy learned to control his homicidal thoughts about Elena by ''detouring'' them to think warm, fuzzy ones about Bonnie.
Why it's essential: We learned Jeremy still has feelings for Bonnie. Seeing Jeremy and Elena once again behave like siblings that don't want to kill each other made Damon miss Stefan — and decide that he wants Elena to be human again.
How it's still in play: Jeremy will continue to wear white tank tops and train with Damon so he can learn to kill vampires, grow his mark, and find the cure for Elena.
Bonnie 101 (a.k.a. Bonnie vs. the spirits!)
''As I Lay Dying,'' (season 2 finale)
What happened: After Bonnie asked the spirits of her witch ancestors for a spell to cure Damon's werewolf bite, Sheriff Forbes fatally shot Jeremy. Another life to save through magic? Another day in Mystic Falls.
Why it's essential: Jeremy lived, but, per the spirits' warning that there would be consequences, he then began seeing the ghosts of dead people, including his ex-girlfriends Vicki and Anna. It was a major source of contention in their relationship.
Essential exchange: ''I love him.'' —Bonnie, to the spirits
''Growing Pains'' (season 4 premiere, pictured)
What happened: Bonnie again tapped into dark magic when she stopped her own heart (something she'd done on Jeremy before) so she could try to rescue Elena's spirit and make her human again. The spirits sent Bonnie's late Grams to warn her that if she continued using dark magic, Nature would punish her.
Why it's essential: Klaus forced Bonnie, who'd put his essence in Tyler's body to save her mother and friends in the season 3 finale, to return him — and that was the last straw. The spirits appeared to punish Grams, horrifying Bonnie and guilting her into not wanting to do magic ever again.
''O Come, All Ye Faithful'' (season 4, episode 9)
What happened: Bonnie's arc in season 4 has revolved around her new mentor, Professor Shane (aka Professor Shadypants) who's rehabbed her so she can practice magic again — only it's dark magic known as ''Expression.'' While Bonnie was busy helping Jeremy this hour, Shane was busy orchestrating Klaus' massacre of the 12 hybrids and trying to convince a skeptical Damon not to kill him.
Why it's essential: We know 12 souls is the magic number for Expression, and that Shane has a wife and child that he mourns (and could want to resurrect?). Shane also revealed that he knows where Silas, the first immortal, is buried — with the cure.
How it's still in play: Once Jeremy kills enough vampires to complete his mark, it will be the map that leads them to Silas, and presumably, Shane wants to use Bonnie to do whatever spell is required to free him and the cure.
Matt 101 (a.k.a. Matt does something!)
''The Reckoning'' (season 3, episode 5, pictured)
What happened: To communicate with his dead sister, Vicki, Matt drowned himself in the school pool trusting that former lifeguard Bonnie would be able to resuscitate him.
Why it's essential: As Bonnie performed CPR, Vicki told Matt that Hybrids need Elena's blood to successfully make the transition. And in the following episode, ''Smells Like Teen Spirit,'' when ghost Vicki tried to kill Elena so she could stay in our world, Matt chose Elena over his sister and closed the door on Vicki.
''The Departed'' (season 3 finale)
What happened: Matt conspired with Jeremy to keep Elena safe by driving her out of town, but he turned around when Klaus was believed dead. Rebekah was waiting for them on Wickery Bridge and ran them off the road.
Why it's essential: Elena told Stefan to save Matt first, sacrificing her life for his. Matt has survivor's guilt. Lonely Rebekah, who had a little thing for Matt, can certainly kiss that dream goodbye.
''Memorial'' (season 4, episode 2)
What happened: When new vampire Elena's thirst for blood from the vein threatened to expose her to vampire hunter Connor at a public memorial, Matt allowed her to covertly feed on him.
Why it's essential: This is the guy who broke up with vampire Caroline because he wanted a normal life. He's come a long way, and knows he owes it to Elena to be helpful.
How it's still in play: With Elena able to drink from a blood bag now, Matt's paying it forward by sticking close to Jeremy as he conquers the desire to kill his sister and trains at the Gilbert family lake house.
Essential Weepers
''Ghost World'' (season 3, episode 7)
What happened: During the ghostly battle royale, Anna and her mother Pearl's reunion made us ugly cry. Also, Elena told Ripper Stefan that she hadn't lost hope that he'll feel again, but there's nothing she can do until he gets his hope back.
Why it's essential: While Elena's talk with Ripper showcased one of the series' main themes — hope — EP Julie Plec told EW about another: loneliness. ''All of our characters, in their own way, are being driven by the desire to not be alone,'' she said, admitting she sobbed while writing the scene. ''That's why our vampires love so deeply and recklessly. That's why Elena, who's orphaned and doesn't have her parents anymore, is seeking and finding love in the most unconventional and untraditional ways. ... There's such a terrible fear of eternal solitude that the idea of saying, 'Hey, but one day, even for an immortal, if you can die, then you too can find peace' is beautiful and depressing at the same time.'''
''Bringing Out the Dead'' (season 3, episode 13)
What happened: Caroline's vampire-hating father Bill Forbes is killed by Alaric, but he has vampire blood in his system. Rather than feeding to complete the transition, he chooses death.
Why it's essential: Another theme of the series? Choice. Elena told Caroline she can't force her father to feed — that all he had left was the power to choose his destiny. Essential exchange:
Caroline: How can you hate who I am so much?
Bill: I don't hate you. I love you. You're strong, you're beautiful, you're good. And even after everything that's happened to you, you are exactly who your mother and I hoped you'd grow up to be.
Caroline: Then please don't leave me, Daddy. Please, please don't leave me.
Bill: This is life. This is what it means to be human.
''Do Not Go Gentle'' (season 3, episode 20, pictured)
What happened: During the Roaring '20s Decade Dance — we told you those things were evil! — Esther attempted to turn Alaric into a new version of her husband, an Original vampire who hunts vampires. Like Bill, Alaric refused to transition and prepared to die. Those who loved him gathered in the cemetery.
Why it's essential: Damon stayed with his drinking buddy until the end — or what he thought was the end.
How it's still in play: Damon continues to miss Alaric, who died as a vampire in the season 3 finale. He made us tear up again in season 4's '''Memorial,'' when he visited Alaric's grave. The farther Damon drifts from Stefan, the more you realize he has no anchor in his life. And that's dangerous.