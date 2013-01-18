'Vampire Diaries': The Essential Episodes

''Ghost World'' (season 3, episode 7)

What happened: During the ghostly battle royale, Anna and her mother Pearl's reunion made us ugly cry. Also, Elena told Ripper Stefan that she hadn't lost hope that he'll feel again, but there's nothing she can do until he gets his hope back.

Why it's essential: While Elena's talk with Ripper showcased one of the series' main themes — hope — EP Julie Plec told EW about another: loneliness. ''All of our characters, in their own way, are being driven by the desire to not be alone,'' she said, admitting she sobbed while writing the scene. ''That's why our vampires love so deeply and recklessly. That's why Elena, who's orphaned and doesn't have her parents anymore, is seeking and finding love in the most unconventional and untraditional ways. ... There's such a terrible fear of eternal solitude that the idea of saying, 'Hey, but one day, even for an immortal, if you can die, then you too can find peace' is beautiful and depressing at the same time.'''

''Bringing Out the Dead'' (season 3, episode 13)

What happened: Caroline's vampire-hating father Bill Forbes is killed by Alaric, but he has vampire blood in his system. Rather than feeding to complete the transition, he chooses death.

Why it's essential: Another theme of the series? Choice. Elena told Caroline she can't force her father to feed — that all he had left was the power to choose his destiny. Essential exchange:

Caroline: How can you hate who I am so much?

Bill: I don't hate you. I love you. You're strong, you're beautiful, you're good. And even after everything that's happened to you, you are exactly who your mother and I hoped you'd grow up to be.

Caroline: Then please don't leave me, Daddy. Please, please don't leave me.

Bill: This is life. This is what it means to be human.

''Do Not Go Gentle'' (season 3, episode 20, pictured)

What happened: During the Roaring '20s Decade Dance — we told you those things were evil! — Esther attempted to turn Alaric into a new version of her husband, an Original vampire who hunts vampires. Like Bill, Alaric refused to transition and prepared to die. Those who loved him gathered in the cemetery.

Why it's essential: Damon stayed with his drinking buddy until the end — or what he thought was the end.

How it's still in play: Damon continues to miss Alaric, who died as a vampire in the season 3 finale. He made us tear up again in season 4's '''Memorial,'' when he visited Alaric's grave. The farther Damon drifts from Stefan, the more you realize he has no anchor in his life. And that's dangerous.