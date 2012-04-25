'Vampire Diaries': 11 Sneak-Peek Pics
First Look at Elena (Nina Dobrev) with her parents Grayson (Jason MacDonald) and Miranda Gilbert (Erin Beute)
Exec producer Julie Plec has said writing the May 10 season finale, ''The Departed,'' was an emotional experience. ''We do flashback to a time when Elena's parents were still alive and when she was a cheerleader dating Matt, the football player, and before Bonnie knew she was a witch and thought she was just uncannily psychically able to predict fashion trends,'' Plec told EW. ''It's just a really poignant, sweet and bittersweet reflection back to a time when life was so much simpler for all of our humans and former humans. I hope it turns out as well as we want it to because it's a really special episode.''
Nina Dobrev takes the plunge
The season finale also includes a flashback to the car accident that killed Elena's parents, when Stefan (Paul Wesley) first saw her and rescued her from the water below Wickery Bridge. Dobrev and Wesley both took scuba lessons to shoot the scene.
Caroline (Candice Accola) and Klaus (Joseph Morgan) share another dance
The April 26 episode, ''Do Not Go Gentle,'' features a different kind of nod to the past: Mystic Falls High School's annual decade dance, which this year celebrates the roaring '20s — and sexual tension.
Tyler (Michael Trevino) and Caroline make up and cut a rug
Tyler already suspects Klaus has his eye on Caroline. Will that sire bond finally get tested?
Bonnie (Kat Graham) learns three's company
Speaking of love triangles, while Elena takes Stefan to the dance, which Damon interrupts, let us not forget about the potential awkwardness that is Bonnie, who's there with Jamie (Robert Ri'chard, left), welcoming home her ex, Jeremy (Steven R. McQueen, right).
Bonnie never gets to make out in the bleachers like a normal girl
She'll need to work some magic. Good thing someone brought those candles.
Klaus reminds us he?s a lover and a fighter
Good luck there, Jamie.
To underage drinking!
Matt (Zach Roerig) and Jeremy look too serious for this to be a happy toast in the April 26 episode.
And the smiles continue
Klaus and Stefan (Paul Wesley) get some face time in the May 3 episode, ''Before Sunset.''
This can't be good...
Note the blood on Bonnie's neck as Damon props her up in Stefan's doorway in the May 3 episode.
...and neither can this.
Guesses on what just happened that's got Stefan and Bonnie on the floor in that April 26 episode?