'Vampire Diaries': 11 Sneak-Peek Pics

By Mandi Bierly April 25, 2012 at 05:00 PM EDT

1 of 11

First Look at Elena (Nina Dobrev) with her parents Grayson (Jason MacDonald) and Miranda Gilbert (Erin Beute)

Credit: Blake Tyers/The CW

Exec producer Julie Plec has said writing the May 10 season finale, ''The Departed,'' was an emotional experience. ''We do flashback to a time when Elena's parents were still alive and when she was a cheerleader dating Matt, the football player, and before Bonnie knew she was a witch and thought she was just uncannily psychically able to predict fashion trends,'' Plec told EW. ''It's just a really poignant, sweet and bittersweet reflection back to a time when life was so much simpler for all of our humans and former humans. I hope it turns out as well as we want it to because it's a really special episode.''

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 11

Nina Dobrev takes the plunge

Credit: Courtesy of John Behring

The season finale also includes a flashback to the car accident that killed Elena's parents, when Stefan (Paul Wesley) first saw her and rescued her from the water below Wickery Bridge. Dobrev and Wesley both took scuba lessons to shoot the scene.

3 of 11

Caroline (Candice Accola) and Klaus (Joseph Morgan) share another dance

Credit: Quantrell Colbert/The CW

The April 26 episode, ''Do Not Go Gentle,'' features a different kind of nod to the past: Mystic Falls High School's annual decade dance, which this year celebrates the roaring '20s — and sexual tension.

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 11

Tyler (Michael Trevino) and Caroline make up and cut a rug

Credit: Bob Mahoney/The CW

Tyler already suspects Klaus has his eye on Caroline. Will that sire bond finally get tested?

Advertisement

5 of 11

Bonnie (Kat Graham) learns three's company

Credit: Quantrell Colbert/The CW

Speaking of love triangles, while Elena takes Stefan to the dance, which Damon interrupts, let us not forget about the potential awkwardness that is Bonnie, who's there with Jamie (Robert Ri'chard, left), welcoming home her ex, Jeremy (Steven R. McQueen, right).

6 of 11

Bonnie never gets to make out in the bleachers like a normal girl

Credit: Quantrell Colbert/The CW

She'll need to work some magic. Good thing someone brought those candles.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 11

Klaus reminds us he?s a lover and a fighter

Credit: Quantrell Colbert/The CW

Good luck there, Jamie.

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 11

To underage drinking!

Credit: Quantrell Colbert/The CW

Matt (Zach Roerig) and Jeremy look too serious for this to be a happy toast in the April 26 episode.

Advertisement

9 of 11

And the smiles continue

Credit: Annette Brown/The CW

Klaus and Stefan (Paul Wesley) get some face time in the May 3 episode, ''Before Sunset.''

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 11

This can't be good...

Credit: Annette Brown/The CW

Note the blood on Bonnie's neck as Damon props her up in Stefan's doorway in the May 3 episode.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 11

...and neither can this.

Credit: Annette Brown/The CW

Guesses on what just happened that's got Stefan and Bonnie on the floor in that April 26 episode?

Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next