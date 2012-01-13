'Vampire Diaries': 10 Exclusive Pics!

By Mandi Bierly January 12, 2012 at 09:00 PM EST

Stefan (Paul Wesley) and Elena (Nina Dobrev)

Credit: Quantrell D. Colbert/The CW

Mystic Falls is known for its town events, and this one, a formal ball held at Klaus' newly renovated mansion in the Feb. 9 episode ''Dangerous Liaisons,'' appears to have had the biggest budget. But what do we have here? ''Are they getting along? Or are they fighting?'' executive producer Julie Plec asks coyly. ''All we can say is that after a season of physical distance, they're dancing.''

Stefan and Elena

Credit: Quantrell D. Colbert/The CW

Pause as we appreciate Dobrev finally getting to wear a vintage gown as gorgeous as the numbers The CW dresses her in for those pre-season promotional shoots on the show itself. Stefan's tux is Armani.

Damon (Ian Somerhalder) and Elena

Credit: Quantrell D. Colbert/The CW

Damon, for the record, opted for John Varvatos.''The Damon-Elena dance scene from 'Miss Mystic Falls' has roughly 2 million views on YouTube,'' Plec says. ''Here, they find themselves in each other's arms again...''

Damon and Elena

Credit: Quantrell D. Colbert/The CW

But for how long?

Caroline (Candice Accola) and Klaus (Joseph Morgan)

Credit: Quantrell D. Colbert/The CW

Plec knows what you're thinking: ''Is that Caroline as Klaus's waltz partner? Where's Tyler?''

Caroline

Credit: Quantrell D. Colbert/The CW

Because we knew you'd want a better look at that Alberto Makali dress.

Klaus and Caroline

Credit: Quantrell D. Colbert/The CW

We're just guessing here, but we assume like all Mystic Falls events, this one takes a turn for the worst. Exhibit A...

Stefan and Elena

Credit: Quantrell D. Colbert/The CW

Exhibit B?

Damon

Credit: Quantrell D. Colbert/The CW

?and Exhibit C.

Credit: Quantrell D. Colbert/The CW

A parting behind-the-scenes shot. Ah, the glamour.

