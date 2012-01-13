'Vampire Diaries': 10 Exclusive Pics!
Stefan (Paul Wesley) and Elena (Nina Dobrev)
Mystic Falls is known for its town events, and this one, a formal ball held at Klaus' newly renovated mansion in the Feb. 9 episode ''Dangerous Liaisons,'' appears to have had the biggest budget. But what do we have here? ''Are they getting along? Or are they fighting?'' executive producer Julie Plec asks coyly. ''All we can say is that after a season of physical distance, they're dancing.''
Stefan and Elena
Pause as we appreciate Dobrev finally getting to wear a vintage gown as gorgeous as the numbers The CW dresses her in for those pre-season promotional shoots on the show itself. Stefan's tux is Armani.
Damon (Ian Somerhalder) and Elena
Damon, for the record, opted for John Varvatos.''The Damon-Elena dance scene from 'Miss Mystic Falls' has roughly 2 million views on YouTube,'' Plec says. ''Here, they find themselves in each other's arms again...''
Damon and Elena
But for how long?
Caroline (Candice Accola) and Klaus (Joseph Morgan)
Plec knows what you're thinking: ''Is that Caroline as Klaus's waltz partner? Where's Tyler?''
Caroline
Because we knew you'd want a better look at that Alberto Makali dress.
Klaus and Caroline
We're just guessing here, but we assume like all Mystic Falls events, this one takes a turn for the worst. Exhibit A...
Stefan and Elena
Exhibit B?
Damon
?and Exhibit C.
10
A parting behind-the-scenes shot. Ah, the glamour.