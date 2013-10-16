'Vampire Academy' First Look: 5 Exclusive Photos!
Director Mark Waters describes scenes from his film of Richelle Mead's YA smash
Rose Hathaway (Zoey Deutch)
''This is a little bit of a leap off the book,'' teases Vampire Academy director Mark Waters, ''but Rose has a brief moment where she has a chance to kill a Strigoi, but then she hesitates because she's still a novice, and fails to go through with it. I have to keep it a little cryptic because I don't want to reveal too many things that happen in the movie, but it is her brief moment of trying to do something, but her training is not quite up to it yet.''
Rose Hathaway (Zoey Deutch) and Dimitri Belikov (Danila Kozlovsky)
''[Dimitri is] kind of her mentor and trainer,'' says Waters. ''Rose comes back to the academy after having missed a year from training and is kind of out of shape and not as impressive as she once was. But after him taking her under his wing and really busting her in training, she gets better and better at these martial-arts moves that she'll need later.''
Christian Ozera (Dominic Sherwood) and Lissa Dragomir (Lucy Fry)
''If you know the story between Christian and Lissa, they have an attraction and Rose tries to sabotage the relationship,'' explains Waters, ''but then when they come to the dance is when they come together for the first time and actually bend to the fact that they like each other and want to be boyfriend/girlfriend. So it's a very nice moment where they realize they're allowed to be together.''
Waters continues, ''Their [chemistry is] fantastic. It was interesting because Dominic Sherwood was cast very late in the game. We saw many people for the part and weren't happy with anybody until Dominic came in at a very late juncture. This [scene] was actually shot on the first or second day of shooting. We just threw them into the fire. They start slow dancing, and [we said], 'You're going to kiss now.' And they literally had only met once before. But they did it with gusto and didn't lose any enthusiasm.''
Rose Hathaway (Zoey Deutch) and Dimitri Belikov (Danila Kozlovsky)
''This is an interesting one because there's a running gag in the movie where Rose tries to surprise attack Dimitri, and this is the first time she tries to do it,'' previews Waters. ''She says, 'I should have had you!' And he says, 'Well, keep it up. Keep trying to attack. It's good training for both of us.' But the tension of this moment is nice because after he tackles her and pins her down, they realize, 'Wait a second. I'm still holding you down. And we're still really close to each other.' It's a bit of an uncomfortable, awkward, romantic moment when they realize that they're this close to each other and they have to kind of quickly disengage.''
Aaron Drozdov (Edward Holcroft), Mia Rinaldi (Sami Gayle, center), and Camilla Conta (Bronté Norman-Terrell, far right)
''This is actually a moment right when Mia is playing a prank on Lissa,'' explains Waters. ''It's Lissa's first day of school after coming back to the academy, and she's leaning down to have a drink at the water fountain. And Mia — who's a water magic user — causes the water fountain to explode and completely splatter her face and clothes.''