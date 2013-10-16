'Vampire Academy' First Look: 5 Exclusive Photos!

''If you know the story between Christian and Lissa, they have an attraction and Rose tries to sabotage the relationship,'' explains Waters, ''but then when they come to the dance is when they come together for the first time and actually bend to the fact that they like each other and want to be boyfriend/girlfriend. So it's a very nice moment where they realize they're allowed to be together.''

Waters continues, ''Their [chemistry is] fantastic. It was interesting because Dominic Sherwood was cast very late in the game. We saw many people for the part and weren't happy with anybody until Dominic came in at a very late juncture. This [scene] was actually shot on the first or second day of shooting. We just threw them into the fire. They start slow dancing, and [we said], 'You're going to kiss now.' And they literally had only met once before. But they did it with gusto and didn't lose any enthusiasm.''