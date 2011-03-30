Uwe Boll Defends His Movies

Critical reaction: Boll's first major release — an adaptation of the zombie videogame House of the Dead — turned a healthy profit, but made many critics sick. ''To properly convey the jaw-dropping shoddiness of this videogame-based 'horror' 'movie,' one must approach what scientists call Absolute Stupid,'' wrote EW's Scott Brown, ''a state previously thought to exist only under highly controlled laboratory conditions or at the highest levels of government.''

Boll's defense: ''Yeah, it is stupid. But what were they expecting from House of the Dead? I came very close to a videogame in the filmmaking process, and I got toasted for it. The funny thing is, a lot of times, years later, people say, 'Oh, I liked that.' This is the same guy who bashed it to the ground five years ago and never corrected his opinion.''