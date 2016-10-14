Happy birthday, Usher! See the star through the years

Born in Texas on October 14, 1978, Usher Raymond celebrates his birthday this week. Pictured above in 1995, the singer released his first studio album the year prior, dropping the self-titled Usher while still in his teens. He went on to record the multi-platinum selling My Way, 8701, and Confessions, topping charts with hits like “You Make Me Wanna…,” “U Remind Me,” “U Got It Bad,” “Yeah!,” “Burn,” and “Confessions Part II.” More than 20 years after his industry debut, Usher has eight Grammys to his name. See photos of the star through the years for his birthday, ahead.