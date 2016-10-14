Happy birthday, Usher! See the star through the years

October 14, 2016 at 12:45 PM EDT
<p>Born in Texas on October 14, 1978, Usher Raymond celebrates his birthday this week. Pictured above in 1995, the singer released his first studio album the year prior, dropping the self-titled <em>Usher</em> while still in his teens. He went on to record the multi-platinum selling <em>My Way</em>, <em>8701</em>, and <em>Confessions</em>, topping charts with hits like &#8220;You Make Me Wanna&#8230;,&#8221; &#8220;U Remind Me,&#8221; &#8220;U Got It Bad,&#8221; &#8220;Yeah!,&#8221; &#8220;Burn,&#8221; and &#8220;Confessions Part II.&#8221; More than 20 years after his industry debut, Usher has eight Grammys to his name. See photos of the star through the years for his birthday, ahead.</p>
Usher Through the Years

Afro American Newspapers/Gado/Getty Images
Usher in 1995
Afro American Newspapers/Gado/Getty Images
Usher in London on January 20, 1998
Fred Duval/FilmMagic
Usher at the 40th Annual Grammy Awards on February 25, 1998
Kevin Mazur/WireImage
Usher at the 41st Annual Grammy Awards on February 24, 1999
Jim Smeal/WireImage
Usher at the 2000 Teen Choice Awards on August 6, 2000
Jim Smeal/WireImage
Usher in 2001
James Keivom/NY Daily News Archive via Getty Images
Usher in 2001
Tim Roney/Getty Images
Usher at a Press Conference Announcing the Nominations for the 44th Annual Grammy Awards on January 4, 2002
Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage
Usher at the 29th American Music Awards on January 9, 2002
M. Caulfield/WireImage
Usher at Sean John Fashion Collection's Show in New York City on February 9, 2002
Sylvain Gaboury/FilmMagic
Usher at the 16th Annual Soul Train Music Awards on March 20, 2002
Steve Grayson/WireImage
Usher in 2003
Bob King/Redferns
Usher at the 45th Annual Grammy Awards on February 23, 2003
Steve Granitz/WireImage
Usher on MTV's TRL on March 23, 2004
Mark Mainz/Getty Images
Usher at GQ Magazine's 2004 Men of the Year Celebration in West Hollywood on December 2, 2004
Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Usher in Puerto Rico on March 3, 2005
Scott Gries/Getty Images
Usher in San Juan on March 5, 2005
Frank Micelotta/Getty Images
Usher Rehearsing for Chicago in New York City on August 15, 2006
Scott Gries/Getty Images
Usher in Chicago on Broadway in 2006
Paul Kolnik
Usher Raymond With Tameka Foster at the 2007 Trumpet Awards in Las Vegas on January 22, 2007
Jill Ann Spaulding/FilmMagic
Usher With Beyonce at the 2007 American Music Awards in Los Angeles on November 18, 2007
Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
Usher at the 16th Annual Trumpet Awards in Atlanta on January 13, 2008
Moses Robinson/WireImage
Usher With Barack Obama at a Campaign Event at South Carolina State University on January 22, 2008
Chris Hondros/Getty Images
Usher at MTV's Total Request Live in New York City on May 27, 2008
Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images
Usher at the Playboy Club at the Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas on August 7, 2009
Ethan Miller/Getty Images
Usher With Justin Bieber at TNT's Christmas in Washington 2009 in Washington, D.C. on December 13, 2009
Kevin Mazur/WireImage
Usher at the 2010 BET Awards in Los Angeles on June 27, 2010
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
Usher in Paris on February 15, 2011
David Wolff - Patrick/WireImage
Usher at the Pencils of Promise 2011 Charity Gala in New York City on November 17, 2011
Gilbert Carrasquillo/FilmMagic
Usher at 106 & Park in New York City on December 5, 2012
Robin Marchant/Getty Images
Usher at SXSW in Austin on March 15, 2013
Roger Kisby
Usher on The Voice on October 13, 2013
Trae Patton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank
Usher With Pharrell Williams at Gabrielle's Angel Foundation's Angel Ball 2013 in New York City on October 29, 2013
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Usher at the 71st Annual Golden Globe Awards on January 12, 2014
Kevork Djansezian/NBC/NBC via Getty Images
Usher on the UR Experience Tour at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on November 21, 2014
Kevin Mazur/WireImage
Usher at the 2016 Allstate Fan Fest in New Orleans on December 30, 2015
Erika Goldring/Getty Images
Usher at the Hollywood Walk of Fame on September 7, 2016
David Livingston
