Ultimate '80s teen movie villains

Played by: Rooney (left), Jeffrey Jones; Vernon, Paul Gleason

Words to vile by: ''I did not achieve this position in life by having some snot-nosed punk leave my cheese out in the wind.'' —Rooney

''That's the last time, Bender. That the last time you ever make me look bad in front of those kids, you hear me? I make $31,000 a year and I have a home and I'm not about to throw it all away on some punk like you. But someday when you're outta here and you've forgotten all about this place and they've forgotten all about you, and you're wrapped up in your own pathetic life, I'm gonna be there. That's right. And I'm gonna kick the living s--- out of you. I'm gonna knock your d--- in the dirt. '' —Vernon

While Richard ''Dick'' Vernon is a foul-mouthed, vindictive bully in an abominable '70s leisure suit, Ed Rooney is a veritable stalker (also in a terrible suit). Both trade on intimidation and scare tactics, with Vernon's ire reserved for the rebellious John Bender (Judd Nelson) and Rooney's obsessive rage directed at Ferris Bueller (Matthew Broderick). But it's Rooney's sour grapes that backfires most when his demented hunt for Bueller leads to trespassing, dog mauling, and — the greatest humiliation of all — an uncomfortable bus ride home with a student bearing a handful of pocket-warmed Gummi Bears. —Josh Stillman