Ugly Betty Reunion Photos

By EW Staff June 12, 2016 at 01:40 PM EDT

'Ugly Betty' reunion

Cast members from the beloved dramedy gathered for a reunion at the ATX Television Festival in Austin, Texas, on Saturday. For a full breakdown of the event, head here. More photos from the red carpet and reunion are ahead.

America Ferrera

Credit: Rick Kern/Getty Images

Vanessa Williams

Credit: Rick Kern/Getty Images
Michael Urie

Credit: Rick Kern/Getty Images
Judith Light

Credit: Rick Kern/Getty Images

Eric Mabius

Credit: Rick Kern/Getty Images
Ana Ortiz and Eric Mabius

Credit: Rick Kern/Getty Images
Ashley Jensen

Credit: Rick Kern/Getty Images
Silvio Horta

Credit: Rick Kern/Getty Images
Rebecca Romijn

Credit: Rick Kern/Getty Images
Mark Indelicato

Credit: Rick Kern/Getty Images
Tony Plana

Credit: Rick Kern/Getty Images

Tony Plana, Ana Ortiz, and Mark Indelicato

Credit: Rick Kern/Getty Images
Vanessa Williams, Ana Ortiz, Ashley Jensen, Silvio Horta, Michael Urie, America Ferrera, Rebecca Romijn, Judith Light, Eric Mabius, Tony Plana, and Mark Indelicato

Credit: Rick Kern/Getty Images
Vanessa Williams, Ana Ortiz, Ashley Jensen, Silvio Horta, Michael Urie, America Ferrera, Rebecca Romijn, Judith Light, Eric Mabius, Tony Plana, and Mark Indelicato

Credit: Rick Kern/Getty Images
By EW Staff