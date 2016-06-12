Ugly Betty Reunion Photos
'Ugly Betty' reunion
'Ugly Betty' reunion
Cast members from the beloved dramedy gathered for a reunion at the ATX Television Festival in Austin, Texas, on Saturday. For a full breakdown of the event, head here. More photos from the red carpet and reunion are ahead.
Advertisement
Advertisement
America Ferrera
America Ferrera
Credit: Rick Kern/Getty Images
Vanessa Williams
Vanessa Williams
Credit: Rick Kern/Getty Images
Advertisement
Advertisement
Michael Urie
Michael Urie
Credit: Rick Kern/Getty Images
Advertisement
Judith Light
Judith Light
Credit: Rick Kern/Getty Images
Eric Mabius
Eric Mabius
Credit: Rick Kern/Getty Images
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Ana Ortiz and Eric Mabius
Ana Ortiz and Eric Mabius
Credit: Rick Kern/Getty Images
Advertisement
Ashley Jensen
Ashley Jensen
Credit: Rick Kern/Getty Images
Silvio Horta
Silvio Horta
Credit: Rick Kern/Getty Images
Advertisement
Advertisement
Rebecca Romijn
Rebecca Romijn
Credit: Rick Kern/Getty Images
Advertisement
Advertisement
Mark Indelicato
Mark Indelicato
Credit: Rick Kern/Getty Images
Advertisement
Tony Plana
Tony Plana
Credit: Rick Kern/Getty Images
2016 Getty Images
Advertisement
Advertisement
Tony Plana, Ana Ortiz, and Mark Indelicato
Tony Plana, Ana Ortiz, and Mark Indelicato
Credit: Rick Kern/Getty Images
Advertisement
Advertisement
Vanessa Williams, Ana Ortiz, Ashley Jensen, Silvio Horta, Michael Urie, America Ferrera, Rebecca Romijn, Judith Light, Eric Mabius, Tony Plana, and Mark Indelicato
Vanessa Williams, Ana Ortiz, Ashley Jensen, Silvio Horta, Michael Urie, America Ferrera, Rebecca Romijn, Judith Light, Eric Mabius, Tony Plana, and Mark Indelicato
Credit: Rick Kern/Getty Images
Advertisement
Vanessa Williams, Ana Ortiz, Ashley Jensen, Silvio Horta, Michael Urie, America Ferrera, Rebecca Romijn, Judith Light, Eric Mabius, Tony Plana, and Mark Indelicato
Vanessa Williams, Ana Ortiz, Ashley Jensen, Silvio Horta, Michael Urie, America Ferrera, Rebecca Romijn, Judith Light, Eric Mabius, Tony Plana, and Mark Indelicato
Credit: Rick Kern/Getty Images
Advertisement