'Ugly Betty' Cast: What Should the Stars Do Next?

By EW Staff February 05, 2010 at 03:35 PM EST

Credit: Mabius: Andrew Eccles/ABC; True Blood: John P. Johnson/HBO

OMG! Cast ERIC MABIUS on TRUE BLOOD. There's not a lot I wouldn't do to see that. —Marian Schembari

Credit: Williams: Andrew Eccles/ABC; Glee: Fox

I would send VANESSA WILLIAMS to GLEE for some sort of multi-episode arc. I can see her maybe forming an alliance with Sue and temporarily taking over New Directions or something. Needless to say, she could handle the musical aspect of the show. —Ceballos

Credit: Indelicato: Andrew Eccles/ABC; Glee: Fox

There's an idea for casting Kurt's boyfriend on GLEEMARK INDELICATO! —Ephiny

Credit: Ortiz: Andrew Eccles/ABC; Modern Family: Randy Holmes/ABC

ANA ORTIZ could totally go on MODERN FAMILY as Gloria's younger sister who comes to live with them from Columbia. She could bring MARK INDELICATO with her as her son. —Dana

Credit: Williams: Andrew Eccles/ABC; Gossip Girl: Eric Liebowitz/The CW

Your mention of VANESSA WILLIAMS in conjunction with GOSSIP GIRL makes me sad that the part of Vanessa's mom was already cast. Willy as a tree-hugging, hippie mom would make my life. —Dahlia

Credit: Williams: Andrew Eccles/ABC; Housewives: Ron Tom/ABC

VANESSA WILLIAMS: The new bitchier Edie on DESPERATE HOUSEWIVES. —Sean S.

Credit: Newton: Andrew Eccles/ABC; Radnor: Cliff Lipson/CBS

I'm starting the campaign now to get BECKI NEWTON cast as the mom on HOW I MET YOUR MOTHER. It would be legen...dary! —jeffrey bryan

Credit: Mabius: Andrew Eccles/ABC; Mad Men: AMC

I think ERIC MABIUS would look good in a '60s suit on MAD MEN. —Ally

Credit: Andrew Eccles/ABC(2); Cougar Town: Adam Larkey/ABC

VANESSA WILLIAMS on COUGAR TOWN! Or even BECKI NEWTON as a fulltime girlfriend to Grayson. —Yan

Credit: Newton: Andrew Eccles/ABC; Charlie's Angels: Everett Collection

BECKI NEWTON could totally do the new CHARLIE'S ANGELS show, if that goes through. —Jason

Credit: Light: Andrew Eccles/ABC; The Good Wife: David M. Russell/CBS

JUDITH LIGHT on THE GOOD WIFE. I don't know who she'd play. I just want to see her act with Julianna Margulies. Or Christine Baranski for that matter. —Lyndy

Credit: Ortiz: Andrew Eccles/ABC; Weeds: Showtime

Cast ANA ORTIZ in anything!!! Oooo, put her in WEEDS as a hot, rich Mexican drug lord's wife. —Dave

Credit: Newton: Andrew Eccles/ABC; Big Bang Theory: Sonja Flemming/CBS

BECKI NEWTON would be great as a long-lost sister of Penney who moves in and sponges off her on THE BIG BANG THEORY. —Jonathan Brooks

Credit: Brothers & Sisters: Scott Garfield/ABC

AMERICA FERRERA should headline a different type of show altogether, maybe something more dramatic in nature. A high-quality family soap like BROTHERS & SISTERS, maybe? —lina

By EW Staff