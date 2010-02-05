'Ugly Betty' Cast: What Should the Stars Do Next?
OMG! Cast ERIC MABIUS on TRUE BLOOD. There's not a lot I wouldn't do to see that. —Marian Schembari
I would send VANESSA WILLIAMS to GLEE for some sort of multi-episode arc. I can see her maybe forming an alliance with Sue and temporarily taking over New Directions or something. Needless to say, she could handle the musical aspect of the show. —Ceballos
There's an idea for casting Kurt's boyfriend on GLEE — MARK INDELICATO! —Ephiny
ANA ORTIZ could totally go on MODERN FAMILY as Gloria's younger sister who comes to live with them from Columbia. She could bring MARK INDELICATO with her as her son. —Dana
Your mention of VANESSA WILLIAMS in conjunction with GOSSIP GIRL makes me sad that the part of Vanessa's mom was already cast. Willy as a tree-hugging, hippie mom would make my life. —Dahlia
VANESSA WILLIAMS: The new bitchier Edie on DESPERATE HOUSEWIVES. —Sean S.
I'm starting the campaign now to get BECKI NEWTON cast as the mom on HOW I MET YOUR MOTHER. It would be legen...dary! —jeffrey bryan
I think ERIC MABIUS would look good in a '60s suit on MAD MEN. —Ally
VANESSA WILLIAMS on COUGAR TOWN! Or even BECKI NEWTON as a fulltime girlfriend to Grayson. —Yan
BECKI NEWTON could totally do the new CHARLIE'S ANGELS show, if that goes through. —Jason
JUDITH LIGHT on THE GOOD WIFE. I don't know who she'd play. I just want to see her act with Julianna Margulies. Or Christine Baranski for that matter. —Lyndy
Cast ANA ORTIZ in anything!!! Oooo, put her in WEEDS as a hot, rich Mexican drug lord's wife. —Dave
BECKI NEWTON would be great as a long-lost sister of Penney who moves in and sponges off her on THE BIG BANG THEORY. —Jonathan Brooks
AMERICA FERRERA should headline a different type of show altogether, maybe something more dramatic in nature. A high-quality family soap like BROTHERS & SISTERS, maybe? —lina