'Ugly Betty': 19 Classic Quips

Remembering our favorite zingers from Wilhelmina, Daniel, Amanda, and the rest of the cast, as season 2 comes to an end this week

By Michael Slezak and Tanner Stransky May 21, 2008 at 09:00 PM EDT

1 of 19

1

Credit: Vivian Zink/ABC

''I have flower problems, catering problems, and Bradford wants something called a Shania Twain to perform at our reception.'' —Wilhelmina (Vanessa Williams), on the challenges of planning her wedding to Bradford Meade (Alan Dale)

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 19

2

Credit: Scott Garfield

''I'm this close to splitting a Cobb salad with Sarah Jessica Parker and talking about shoes.'' —Daniel (Eric Mabius), feeling emasculated after spending a day fruitlessly waiting for a call from Sofia (Salma Hayek)

3 of 19

3

Credit: Danny Feld

''Looks like a gay version of Star Trek.'' —Hilda (Ana Ortiz), getting her initial look at Mode magazine headquarters

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 19

4

Credit: Dean Hendler

''Well, I adore 'em. Except for the few sickos who write lesbian fan fiction about me and Bea Arthur.'' —Betty White (guest starring as herself), describing her legion of dedicated fans

Advertisement

5 of 19

5

Credit: Ron Tom

6 of 19

6

Credit: Michael Desmond

''Did you just gesture at me when you said Kwanzaa?'' —Wilhelmina (Vanessa Williams) giving her boss Daniel (Eric Mabius) a hard time during a brainstorming session

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 19

7

Credit: Craig Sjodin
Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 19

8

Credit: Vivian Zink

''N! I don't have the energy to say 'no' anymore!'' —Wilhelmina (Vanessa Williams), while making decisions for a photo shoot

Advertisement

9 of 19

9

Credit: Danny Feld
Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 19

10

Credit: Dean Hendler

''I love your assistant! I have the same one in beige.'' —Fabia (Gina Gershon) exchanging bitcheries with rival Wilhelmina (Vanessa Williams) at Fashion Week

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 19

11

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 19

12

Credit: Dean Hendler
Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 19

13

Credit: Scott Garfield

''Even if I wanted to express sympathy, I physically can't.'' —Wilhelmina (Vanessa Williams), on the side-effects of the ridiculous amounts of Botox she's had

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 19

14

Credit: Michael Desmond

''So this is where the tragic happens.'' —Marc (Michael Urie), after happening upon a sleeping Betty (America Ferrera) in her bedroom

Advertisement
Advertisement

15 of 19

15

Credit: Danny Feld
Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

16 of 19

16

Credit: Mitch Haddad

''Come on, girl, I am black, you are Mexican, let's not talk around it like a coupla dull white people.'' —Wilhelmina (Vanessa Williams), trying to level with Betty (America Ferrera)

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

17 of 19

17

Credit: Ron Tom
Advertisement
Advertisement

18 of 19

18

Credit: Richard Cartwright/Everett Collection
Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

19 of 19

19

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Michael Slezak and Tanner Stransky