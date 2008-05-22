'Ugly Betty': 19 Classic Quips
Remembering our favorite zingers from Wilhelmina, Daniel, Amanda, and the rest of the cast, as season 2 comes to an end this week
''I have flower problems, catering problems, and Bradford wants something called a Shania Twain to perform at our reception.'' —Wilhelmina (Vanessa Williams), on the challenges of planning her wedding to Bradford Meade (Alan Dale)
''Looks like a gay version of Star Trek.'' —Hilda (Ana Ortiz), getting her initial look at Mode magazine headquarters
''Well, I adore 'em. Except for the few sickos who write lesbian fan fiction about me and Bea Arthur.'' —Betty White (guest starring as herself), describing her legion of dedicated fans
''Did you just gesture at me when you said Kwanzaa?'' —Wilhelmina (Vanessa Williams) giving her boss Daniel (Eric Mabius) a hard time during a brainstorming session
''N! I don't have the energy to say 'no' anymore!'' —Wilhelmina (Vanessa Williams), while making decisions for a photo shoot
''I love your assistant! I have the same one in beige.'' —Fabia (Gina Gershon) exchanging bitcheries with rival Wilhelmina (Vanessa Williams) at Fashion Week
''Even if I wanted to express sympathy, I physically can't.'' —Wilhelmina (Vanessa Williams), on the side-effects of the ridiculous amounts of Botox she's had
''So this is where the tragic happens.'' —Marc (Michael Urie), after happening upon a sleeping Betty (America Ferrera) in her bedroom
''Come on, girl, I am black, you are Mexican, let's not talk around it like a coupla dull white people.'' —Wilhelmina (Vanessa Williams), trying to level with Betty (America Ferrera)