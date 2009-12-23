'Ugly Betty': 10 Quippy Gems

It's game over for the gang at ''Mode,'' but their last season was a great one; see some of the many quotable lines we'll remember them by

By Tanner Stransky December 23, 2009 at 06:05 PM EST

1 of 10

1

Credit: ABC

''She was the Symbionese Liberation Army to my Patty Hearst. She even bought me a beret.'' —Marc (Michael Urie) reminiscing about the good old days (Stockholm Syndrome!) when Vanessa Williams was still at Mode, episode 8

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 10

2

Credit: ABC

''My Photoshop life is so much better than my real one.'' —Justin (Mark Indelicato) after showing Betty (America Fererra) a photo album depicting his fictional life with his idol, Shakira, episode 7

3 of 10

3

Credit: ABC

''Is it so much to ask for a little meaningless vacation sex? But little known fact: There are no gay people in the Bahamas. I have scoured the gym, the spa, the private beach — not a waxed chest or a condescending attitude to be found! This is the worst gay-cation of all time!'' — Marc (Michael Urie), bitching to Daniel (Eric Mabius) about his fling-free vacation, episode 7

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 10

4

Credit: ABC

''I've seen my future, and it's needlepoint and double-A batteries in bulk.'' —Amanda (Becki Newton) complaining after she let boyfriend Matt (Daniel Eric Gold) go back to Betty (Fererra), episode 7

Advertisement

5 of 10

5

Credit: ABC

6 of 10

6

Credit: ABC

''I'd say off with your heads, but for some of you, that might not matter.'' —Justin (Mark Indelicato), after the kids at his high school rudely crowned him Homecoming ''Queen,'' episode 5

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 10

7

Credit: ABC

''As much as I like giant wieners flying at me, this is a little outside my comfort zone.'' —Marc (Urie) on wearing a bun suit while Betty (Fererra) dresses up as a hotdog, episode 4

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 10

8

Credit: ABC

''Oh I'm sorry, I couldn't hear you over your loud shirt.'' —Betty lashing out at Marc (Urie) for his constant insults, episode 3

Advertisement

9 of 10

9

Credit: ABC

''Wow, you are, like, oozing self-pity today. Something's up! Oh my God...happy birthday!'' —Amanda (Newton) to Marc (Urie), episode 2

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 10

10

Credit: ABC

''No, Marc, you can't use my bathroom. No one uses my bathroom — not even me!'' —Willy (Williams) after Marc (Urie) unexpectedly drops by her apartment, episode 1

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Tanner Stransky