'Ugly Betty': 10 Quippy Gems
It's game over for the gang at ''Mode,'' but their last season was a great one; see some of the many quotable lines we'll remember them by
1
''She was the Symbionese Liberation Army to my Patty Hearst. She even bought me a beret.'' —Marc (Michael Urie) reminiscing about the good old days (Stockholm Syndrome!) when Vanessa Williams was still at Mode, episode 8
2
''My Photoshop life is so much better than my real one.'' —Justin (Mark Indelicato) after showing Betty (America Fererra) a photo album depicting his fictional life with his idol, Shakira, episode 7
3
''Is it so much to ask for a little meaningless vacation sex? But little known fact: There are no gay people in the Bahamas. I have scoured the gym, the spa, the private beach — not a waxed chest or a condescending attitude to be found! This is the worst gay-cation of all time!'' — Marc (Michael Urie), bitching to Daniel (Eric Mabius) about his fling-free vacation, episode 7
4
''I've seen my future, and it's needlepoint and double-A batteries in bulk.'' —Amanda (Becki Newton) complaining after she let boyfriend Matt (Daniel Eric Gold) go back to Betty (Fererra), episode 7
5
6
''I'd say off with your heads, but for some of you, that might not matter.'' —Justin (Mark Indelicato), after the kids at his high school rudely crowned him Homecoming ''Queen,'' episode 5
7
''As much as I like giant wieners flying at me, this is a little outside my comfort zone.'' —Marc (Urie) on wearing a bun suit while Betty (Fererra) dresses up as a hotdog, episode 4
8
''Oh I'm sorry, I couldn't hear you over your loud shirt.'' —Betty lashing out at Marc (Urie) for his constant insults, episode 3
9
''Wow, you are, like, oozing self-pity today. Something's up! Oh my God...happy birthday!'' —Amanda (Newton) to Marc (Urie), episode 2
10
''No, Marc, you can't use my bathroom. No one uses my bathroom — not even me!'' —Willy (Williams) after Marc (Urie) unexpectedly drops by her apartment, episode 1