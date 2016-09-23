It wasn't just the controversial Apple rollout — the record magically appeared "for free" in users' iTunes accounts without their consent — but the music sounded overly populist too. Songs of Innocence captures U2 at their most pandering.

BEST TRACK: "Sleep Like a Baby Tonight" — A harrowing takedown of the Catholic Church.

WORST TRACK: "Volcano" — Bono laments the past over lukewarm disco.